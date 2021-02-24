Anker launches MagSafe-compatible battery pack for the iPhone 12

Anker has unveiled a MagSafe-compatible battery pack for Apple’s iPhone 12 series that will magnetically attach itself to the phone making charging on the go easier. Anker has launched the accessory amidst rumours of Apple working on similar smart battery cases that will attach itself to the iPhone using MagSafe magnets.

The Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank packs a 5,000 mAh battery. There is an LED indicator to let users know how much juice is left in the power bank. The device is priced at $39.99 (or approx Rs 2,895), the same as Apple’s MagSafe charger and goes on sale starting March 3rd in the US.

The magnetic power bank can charge an iPhone 12 at 5W which is standard Qi wireless charging speed as it is MagSafe compatible and not MagSafe certified. As per 9to5Mac, it can charge the iPhone 12 mini from zero to 100 per cent with still some juice left whereas it can charge iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max up to 95 per cent, 97 per cent and 75 per cent respectively.

Users will not be able to charge the device wirelessly as it will charge via a Type-C port. The power bank weighs approximately 131.5 grams which is slightly less than the weight of an iPhone 12 mini.

Despite the low charging speed, Anker’s PowerCore Magnetic 5K Power Bank is still a good accessory for iPhone 12 series users as it gives the battery a much-needed boost on the move. Also, if Apple launches a magnetic battery pack attachment in the future it will definitely be priced a lot higher than Anker’s newly-released device.

So far, there is no word regarding the magnetic power bank’s launch in India or its pricing. The MagSafe charger currently costs Rs 4,500 in India.