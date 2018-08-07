AMD launches new second-generation Ryzen Threadripper processors

All these chipsets are based on the 12nm manufacturing process which will help with latency improvements and better core speeds. (Image: AMD) All these chipsets are based on the 12nm manufacturing process which will help with latency improvements and better core speeds. (Image: AMD)

AMD has launched the second generation of its Ryzen Threadripper processor lineup. The new line-up includes, four new processors which are further split into two other lines, the Ryzen Threadripper X-series and Ryzen Threadripper WX-series.

AMD has said Ryzen Threadripper X-series consisting of a 12-core and a 16-core models are aimed at gamers and enthusiasts. The Ryzen Threadripper WX-series consisting of a 24-core and a 32-core models are aimed at creators and innovators.

AMD has officially revealed the Indian pricing of the 32 core, 64 thread Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX processor. It has been priced at Rs 1,25,990 and pre-sales for the processor are open till August 13. The company is yet to reveal the Indian pricing of the other three processors.

The 16-core, 32 thread Ryzen Threadripper 2950X has been priced at $899 (approximately Rs 61,800), the Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX and Ryzen Threadripper 2920X will go on sale in October at $1,299 (approximately Rs 89,250) and $649 (approximately Rs 44,600) respectively.

All these new processors are based on the company’s new Zen+ architecture which was recently launched. All these chipsets are based upon the 12nm manufacturing process, which will help with latency improvements and better core speeds. It also supports Precision Boost 2 and extended Frequency Range 2 features, which allows for higher clock speeds.

AMD has also introduced a new software, Ryzen Master which allows users to push clock speeds without tripping AMD’s regulatory mechanisms.

Also Read: AMD unveils Ryzen PRO desktop chips in India, aims to ease enterprise workloads

These new second generation of Threadripper CPUs are compatible with all the existing motherboards based upon the AMD X399 platform and TR4 socket. Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte will soon be launching new models of compatible motherboards.

AMD has also partnered with Cooler Master to bring out a new Wraithripper air cooler compatible with all the four new processors. It sports seven copper heat pipes, a 120 mm fan, and aluminium fins to keep the processors cool while performing various tasks.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd