Amazon working on a new DVR box that works with smartphones: Report

Amazon is working on a new set-up-box that will allow users to record live TV, reports Bloomberg. The device, internally dubbed “Frank” would connect to connect to Amazon’s Fire TV boxes. According to Bloomberg’s report, Frank will be offering some sort of physical storage to record the content.

Users will then able to stream recorded shows on their smartphones. Frank has been described as a new type of digital video recorder for the streaming era. The e-commerce giant is developing the DVR device in its Lab 126 research and development center. This is the same group which also designed Amazon’s popular Echo speakers. Other than the DVR box, Amazon is also reportedly working on a home robot, dubbed “Project Vesta.”

Details are limited on when Amazon plans to launch a recorder for live TV. The report also claims that the company will come out with a new software for its widely popular Fire TV stick and is trying to get more TV manufacturers on board to add Fire TV on their devices. In the US, boxes manufactured by TiVo and Dish offer similar functionality, but Amazon’s presence could popularize live recording feature among the masses.

Of late, Amazon is increasing its footprint in living rooms through its devices and services. The Seattle-based Amazon has been pumping huge resources in original shows and movies through its Prime video service, which directly competes with Netflix. Amazon also sells Alexa-enabled Echo-branded speakers. Its Echo Dot is the most popular smart speaker in the world.

