Amazon updates Echo Show 8, 5 with better cameras; introduces Kids Edition Echo Show 5

Amazon is updating two devices in its Echo Show lineup, and introducing a new Kids Edition device to the range. The devices that are getting refreshed include the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5. The new models are said to feature improved cameras for a better video calling experience.

While both the devices are getting an upgrade to their camera, the upgrade on the Echo Show 8 seems more significant. The Echo Show 8 now has the 13MP camera which is found on the Echo Show 10. Unlike the Echo Show 10 where you need to move the screen around to point at you, the Echo Show 8 is said to provide a wider, 110-degree field of view.

“With these new Echo Show devices, we focused on communications—bringing a powerful camera and digital pan and zoom capabilities to the new Echo Show 8, upgrading the Echo Show 5 camera, and adding new AR effects to make video calls more fun and engaging.” Tom Taylor, Senior Vice President, Amazon Alexa said while commenting on the new Alexa devices.

Amazon also allows Echo 8 and 5 devices to turn on Alexa’s security mode, that will allow users to remotely view the cameras from their phone.

Echo Show 8

The updated Echo Show 8 comes with a 8-inch HD resolution, adaptive colour display with a 13MP camera with a built-in camera shutter. The device is powered by a new octa-core processor and has dual stereo speakers. The upgraded camera automatically pans and zooms while one is on video calls, so everyone stays centred in the frame. To make a video call, users can just say, “Alexa, call my family” to join a group call with multiple people.

Users will soon be able to choose from animated visual and audio in-call reactions, like hearts, laughs, or confetti by tapping on the screen. They will also be able to turn on in-call Augmented Reality (AR) effects, so they can appear in street art, a classic painting, and more.

Echo Show 5

The updated Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display and is available in three colour variants—Charcoal, Glacier White, and the new Deep Sea Blue. The device comes with an upgraded HD camera with a 2MP camera. They can also securely access the built-in camera on Echo Show through the Alexa app to check in on their home when out of town. Users can get the Kids Edition of the Echo Show 5 by spending $10 more.

The Kids Edition of the device features a kid-friendly print on the rear fabric, and also includes a year of Amazon Kids Plus services. It also comes with a two-year warranty against whatever damage your child can inflict on the device.

Pricing

Echo Show 8 is available at $129.99(around Rs 9,500) in Charcoal and Glacier White colour variants while the Echo Show 5 is available at $84.99(around Rs 6200) in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Deep Sea Blue colour variants. The Echo Show 5 Kids is available at $94.99(around Rs 7000) in Chameleon. The India price and availability has not been announced.