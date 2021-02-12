scorecardresearch
Friday, February 12, 2021
Amazon to offer discounts on Echo, Fire TV Stick and other Alexa devices: Here are details

Amazon India has announced discounts on its Echo range of speakers, Fire TV stick and other Alexa-powered devices to mark the third anniversary of its voice assistant in the country. Here is a look at the best deals.

By: Tech Desk | New, New Delhi |
Updated: February 12, 2021 5:34:20 pm
Alexa devices, Alexa 3rd Anniversary, Alexa Echo, Alexa Echo Show 5, Alexa Echo Dot, Amazon Alexa deals, Amazon Alexa sale, Alexa news, Amazon news, Amazon is offering the Echo Dot(4th Generation) Twin-pack and Smart bulb at a combined price of Rs 5,499, as part of the sale ( image source : Amazon )

Amazon India has announced discounts on its Echo range of speakers, Fire TV stick and other Alexa-powered devices to mark the third anniversary of its voice assistant in the country. The deals start at 12 am midnight on February 15 and will be live for 24 hours. People looking to purchase these devices will be able to choose from a variety of payment options including no-cost EMI, debit card EMI and Amazon Pay Later as well.

The sale will allow people to purchase the Amazon Echo Show 5 at Rs 4,499, which is a 50 per cent discount compared to the original price of Rs 8,999. The Echo Auto, normally priced at Rs 4,999, will be available with 40 per cent off at Rs 2,999.

The Echo 4th Generation, which offers more premium quality audio and is priced at Rs 9,999, will be available at Rs 6,499 which translates to a 35 per cent discount on the speaker.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read more |Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen review: That sounds smart

Amazon will offer a discount on the latest Echo Dot (4th Generation ), which has an LED clock display as well. The speaker will cost Rs 4,449 as part of the sale, instead of the original price of Rs 5,499.

The e-commerce giant is also bundling some Echo speakers with smart bulbs at discounted prices. Customers can purchase the latest Echo Dot with a 9W Smart bulb at a combined price of Rs 3,499, which is a much better deal compared to just purchasing the speaker alone. Amazon is also offering the Echo Dot(4th Generation) with two smart bulbs at a combined price of Rs 5,499.

Must Read |Amazon Echo devices users can now share music with friends: Here’s how it will work

The Fire TV Stick Lite will be available with a 43 per cent discount, while the company is offering Rs 1200 off on the Fire TV Stick 4K variant. The Fire TV Stick Lite is priced at Rs 3,999, though it normally retails for Rs 2,999 on Amazon. As part of the anniversary celebrations, the Lite variant will cost Rs 2,299 on Amazon. The Fire TV Stick 4K costs Rs 5,999 on Amazon, and with the Rs 1,200 discount it will cost Rs 4,799.

Amazon is also offering up to 40 per cent off on LG 4K UHD television sets, which come with Alexa voice assistant built-in.

Valentine’s Day 2021 Gifts: Gadgets you can get for under Rs 10,000

