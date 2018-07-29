Amazon’s third-gen Echo Dot shows up in leaked images

Amazon third-gen Echo Dot speaker leaked images reveal the device having more rounded corners than the current model (Image Source: Numerama) Amazon third-gen Echo Dot speaker leaked images reveal the device having more rounded corners than the current model (Image Source: Numerama)

Leaked images of Amazon’s purported new Echo Dot speaker reveals the device design in all its glory. The freshly leaked images first spotted by French publications, Numerama and FrAndroid and reported by AFTVnews reveal that Amazon is likely overhauling the design on its upcoming Alexa Echo Dot.

The AFTVnews site which is known to have a good record with ‘Amazon product leaks’ claims (via CNET) to be confident that the leaked images are real. The French publications cite the third-generation Echo Dot speaker is code-named ‘Donut.’ Notably, the first two Echo Dot speakers were codenamed ‘Pancake’ and ‘Biscuit.’

As per the images revealed by the French publications, the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker features a black plastic and a flat top. The new Echo Dot seems to have more rounded corners compared to the previous iteration and there is fabric wrapping around the sides. The device appears to have four buttons similar to the current Echo Dot model and microphone holes beside each button. The ‘signature’ round LED is still there, however, it is not ‘illuminating’ in any of the leaked images.

According to AFTVnews, the new Echo Dot would be slightly larger than the second-generation model, as Amazon reportedly wants to improve audio quality of its upcoming smart speaker. The third-generation Amazon Echo Dot will be competing against Google Home Mini.

Amazon’s Echo-related hardware announcements usually take place in September, and if the leading e-retailer follows similar launch timeframe with the supposed third-gen Echo Dot device then we might likely witness the smart speaker unveiling in autumn. Amazon’s first Echo Dot smart speaker with the voice-based personal assistant, Alexa made its debut in September 2016.

