Amazon adds ‘Tap to Alexa’ feature to Echo Show to make it more accessible

As of now, the ‘Tap to Alexa’ feature is only available on the Echo Show smart speaker. As of now, the ‘Tap to Alexa’ feature is only available on the Echo Show smart speaker.

Amazon Echo Show is a great device to use for controlling your smart home and interacting with Alexa. However, for people with hearing and speech impairments, interacting with Alexa, which is a voice-assistant can be a challenge. But it looks like Amazon has found a fix for this issue and started rolling out an update for the Echo Show with a new ‘Tap to Alexa’ feature.

This feature will activate Amazon’s smart assistant via the touchscreen instead of the voice commands. It frees users from voice commands when trying to interact with Alexa. The ‘Tap to Alexa’ allows users to tap the inbuilt touchscreen to access customisable shortcuts like weather, news headlines, timers and much more.

Additionally, the update also brings a new keyboard icon, which will allow users to type in the command. This feature will not only be helpful those with speech and hearing disabilities, but also to general users who due to some reason might not be able to dictate their commands.

To enable the ‘Tap to Alexa’ feature users will have to do so by entering the Echo Show’s settings menu, where they will have to open up the accessibility tab and then turn on the feature. After the feature has been turned on, users will be able to see some common Alexxa queries like weather, traffic, timers and more. Users can also customise this menu adding new commands like playing music or controlling smart home gadgets.

Also Read: Amazon introduces new Alexa skills for kids and parents in India

According to CNET, the ‘Tap to Alexa’ feature is only available on the Echo Show for now. But the company is working on bringing the feature to the smaller Echo Spot smart speaker soon, according to the report.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd