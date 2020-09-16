Amazon smart plug launched with Alexa support: Price and other details

Amazon smart plug can be controlled remotely (Source: Amazon India)

Amazon India on Wednesday launched its ‘smart plug’ in India. The plug is Alexa-enabled and helps users to control their appliances via voice commands. Users can either control the smart plug through Alexa app or Alexa-enabled smart speaker. Amazon says that the smart plug is designed for India as it supports 6A socket and can handle power outrages easily.

“Setting up and controlling smart home should not require technology savviness. Customers in India are increasingly experimenting with home automation and we want them to have simple yet affordable solutions to make their existing appliances smart using Alexa,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India. “With Amazon Smart Plug, customers can add smart voice control to any appliance without the need to upgrade it.”

Amazon Smart Plug Features

The smart plug uses 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and does not work with 5GHz band. It can be set up in a few minutes after plugging into an electric socket. It has a 3-pin design and is compatible with Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices through the Alexa app. You can see an on/ off button on the left side and an LED indicator on the front.

The smart plug allows the user to turn on/off devices connected to it whether its a TV, lamp, fan, mobile charger, AC or any other device.

The users will be able to create a routine that the smart plug will follow. For example, turn on the lights at 7 AM in the morning and turn them off at 11 PM in the evening. Also, they can remotely turn the smart plug on or off if they forgot to do it before leaving home.

Amazon Smart Plug: Price and availability

Potential buyers can get the ‘smart plug’ for Rs 1,999 or they can buy it for just Rs 999 with Echo Dot as a part of the bundle. The device is available on the Amazon app and website. It can also be purchased from select Croma and Reliance Digital outlets.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd