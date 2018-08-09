Amazon rolls out voice control for its Alexa app for iOS

Amazon has rolled out voice interaction support in the Alexa iOS app Amazon has rolled out voice interaction support in the Alexa iOS app

Amazon has rolled out voice interaction support in the Alexa iOS app. With the latest update, users will now be able to interact with Echo devices and other smart home products via their iOS devices. Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa was launched on iOS in March last year.

iPhone and iPad users can access Alexa simply by tapping a button from within the Alexa app on iOS. With the voice interaction support, iOS users will be able to access all Alexa skills, ask for music playback, and remotely control smart devices. Users can ask Alexa to help search for movies and nearby restaurants as well. The Alexa app for iOS can show on-screen response and reply on queries related to weather, sports, calendars etc. Alexa has been slowly gaining traction over the past few years. The digital assistant is available in a range of speakers including Amazon Echo and Echo Dot.

Also Read- Amazon Alexa tips and tricks: Five tips to help your child learn new skills

Meanwhile, Amazon earlier this week pushed new updates to its smart assistant, Alexa for users in India. The update which was primarily focused on children brought nearly 350 skills including quiz from Amar Chitra Katha, brain teasers from Supandi, nursery rhymes etc. With the update, the voice-based assistant can solve queries related to science, general knowledge, play rhymes and more. In addition, Amazon also brought a new feature to Alexa Cast which will allow Amazon Prime Music listeners to play music and/or control music playback on their Alexa-enabled devices from the Amazon Prime Music app on iOS and Android devices.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd