Amazon Republic Day 2021 sale: Apple AirPods to Bose to Sony, the best deals on TWS earphones

True wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are extremely popular in India and offer great sound and functionality in a compact form factor. Companies like Bose, Sony, boAt, Jabra, Sennheiser now all offer plenty of options in the market. With Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale now live, customers looking for some options can get these at discounted prices. Here is a list of the best TWS earbuds that are on sale, which you can consider.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

Let’s start with the ones that started this trend: The Apple AirPods. AirPods with wireless charging case are available at Rs 13,990 on Amazon as part of the Republic Day sale offer. Their official MRP is Rs 18,900. The AirPods with the regular charging case cost Rs 11,499, down from the original price of Rs 14,900. Amazon does not have the Pro version listed on the site.

Bose Soundsport Free

The Bose Soundsport Free can be purchased from Amazon at a special discounted price of Rs 11,990. They are available in 3 colours: bright orange, midnight blue/citron and black. These are sports earphones packed with technology that makes music sound clear and powerful.

The Earbuds come with an IPX4 rating that means they are sweat and weather resistant. The earphones are said to last up to 5 hours on a single charge and an additional 10 hours with the included charging case. These are designed for people who wish to use these during their workouts.

Sony WF-XB700 Truly Wireless Extra Bass Earbuds

The Sony WF-XB700 TWS earbuds can be purchased from Amazon at a special discounted price of Rs 6,990 in black and blue colour options. They come with the company’s Extra Bass technology for powerful and enhanced bass that allows for a punchy low-end sound.

The earbuds pack a 12mm driver unit and come with an IPX4 water resistance rating, to protect them from splashes and sweat. The battery is said to last for up to 9 hours of listening and an additional 9 hours with the charging case. The device features fast charging and is said to last for up to 60 minutes when charged for 10 minutes. The ergonomically designed earbuds feature a BT chip for low latency, a built-in mic for easy hands-free calling, and support for Google Assistant and Siri.

Sony’s WF-SP800N Truly Wireless are also available at a discounted price of Rs 13,990. These were introduced at a price of Rs 18,900 last year. These earbuds feature noise cancellation, along with extra Bass and 26 hours battery life. They also come with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance.

boAT Airdopes 121v2 TWS Earbuds, Airdopes 441 TWS EarBuds

The boAT Airdopes 121 v2 are the most affordable option to consider and retailing at a special discounted price of Rs 999. They are available in active black, cherry blossom and midnight blue colour options. The Airdopes 441 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 1,799.

The boAt Airdopes 121v2 comes with Bluetooth v5.0, offer playback of up to 3.5 hours on a single charge and an additional 10.5 hours of playtime with the included charging case. The earbuds pack 8mm Drivers and feature a stereo calling feature. The voice assistant can be accessed using a single press of the multifunction button.

The Airdopes 441 offers a playback time of up to 5 hours on a single charge and up to 25 hours with the charging case. The device comes with Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS and is IPX7 rated for additional protection against water and sweat. The earphones come with touch controls and Type-C Port.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless in-Ear headphones

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless (1st generation) are available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 9,990. They come with support for high-quality audio with aptX and SBC codec support and additional low latency. The battery is said to last for up to 4 hours on a single charge, and up to 12 hours with the compact charging case.

Users can configure the headphones and additional functions using an app. The earbuds come with an intuitive touchpad technology that is built into both earbuds that help users control music playback and access voice assistant and receive calls. The transparent hearing technology allows users to be aware of their surroundings.

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

The Jabra Elite 65t are available at a discounted price of Rs 3,999 on Amazon. They are one of the best options at this price point given the features they pack. The right earbud can be used alone for mono playbacks or for calls The earbuds come with 4-microphone technology that enhances the call performance. The device is said to last up to 5 hours on a single charge, and a total of up to 15 hours with the charging case. The earbuds are IP55 rated and music can be customised using the Jabra Sound+ app equalizer.