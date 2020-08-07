Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020: 5 smartwatch deals not to be missed

MI Band 4, Huawei Watch GT 2e Sport and Huami Amazfit T-Rex(Source: Amazon) MI Band 4, Huawei Watch GT 2e Sport and Huami Amazfit T-Rex(Source: Amazon)

With few hours to go in the Amazon Prime Day sale that started on August 6, there are several deals on smartwatches available. You can either opt for a smart band or a mid-range smartwatch as well which was either launched last year or earlier this year. Most of these smartwatches track your daily routine, hours of sleep, and let you answer, reject calls as they are connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth.

Here are a few deals worth looking at if you are looking for a smartwatch.

Honor MagicWatch 1 & 2

Huawei’s sub-brand, Honor’s MagicWatch 1 is available for Rs 4,999 now. It has a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen with ambient lighting. It lasts a week on a single charge and has 4.2 Bluetooth support. It has features like round the clock heart-rate monitoring, GPS and water-resistance up to 50 metres for 10 minutes.

ALSO READ | Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale: 10 new launches to watch out for

On the other hand, MagicWatch 2 is available for Rs 9,999. It has a bigger 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, a battery that lasts about two weeks. You can answer, decline calls, and access contacts with the watch too. It has a SpO2 heart-rate monitor which automatically detects saturation levels in your bloodstream.

Huami Amazfit T-Rex

Huami Amazfit T-Rex comes with 20 days of battery life, 1.3-inch AMOLED display, built-in GPS, water resistance, 14 sports modes, and 12 military certifications that can withstand harsh environments. You also get smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, apps, calendars, custom events. The Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch is priced at Rs 8,999.

Huawei Watch GT 2e Sport

Apart from the way it looks, Huawei Watch GT 2e Sport’s most of the features are similar to the Honor MagicWatch 2. It has a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, two days of battery life, SpO2 heart rate monitoring. The features that stand out in this smartwatch are the altitude barometer for mountaineering and GPS+GLONASS satellite positioning. It is priced at Rs 9,990.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch has got a massive price cut too as it is now available for Rs 15,990. It has a 1.2-inch display. The glass used is a scratch-resistant Gorilla glass DX+. It is water-resistant up to 50 metres. The battery is not that impressive as it lasts about 80 hours on Bluetooth mode and 24 hours with GPS on. It has 4.2 Bluetooth connectivity as well.

MI Band 4

MI Band 4 is one of the cheapest and utility bands out there. The MI Band 4 is currently priced at Rs 2,099. The offer is applicable on the one with a black strap. It has a 0.95-inch AMOLED display. It has a 24/7 heart-rate monitoring system. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and its battery can go for as long as 20 days. You can control music with the smart band as well.

ALSO READ | Amazon Prime Day sale: Best truly wireless earphones deals

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd