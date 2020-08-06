Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale offers on smart TVs; check out here

OnePlus Q1 premimum smart TVs (Express File Photo) OnePlus Q1 premimum smart TVs (Express File Photo)

This is a good time to buy a new television of all screen sizes whether it is for the living room, bedroom, or office space. There is a heavy discount available on Amazon Prime Day sale and you can choose from the newly launched products as well which are suitable as per your needs.

Here is a list of products in all screen sizes that you may want to look at before making a purchasing decision:

Hisense TVs

Hisense TVs have been launched on Amazon Prime Day. Currently, there are four screen sizes available in two different. The 32 inch, 40 inch and 43 inch TVs are available for Rs 11,990, Rs 18,990 and Rs 20,990 respectively. The 32-inch LED Smart TV is HD ready. The 40 inch and 43 inch TVs are Full HD and support for Google Assistant. Hisense is currently offering a 5-year warranty on panels on all of its TVs. The next range has 43, 50 and 55 inch Android TVs which have 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos, and ultra dimming. They are priced at 24,990, Rs 29,990 and Rs 33,900 respectively.

Onida Fire TV edition

Onida Fire TV edition is available in two screen sizes 32-inch and 43-inch. These are budget offerings from Onida as they cost Rs 10,999 and 18,999 respectively. As the name suggests, these TVs have the same user interface as the Amazon Fire Stick. The remote of the TV is similar to the Firestick remote as well. with dedicated buttons for Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 and SonyLIV.

OnePlus Q1 series

OnePlus’ premium TV offerings from the previous year have got massive price cuts as well. The 55-inch OnePlus Q1 4K Ultra HD QLED TV is now priced at Rs 59,899. It has 50W sound output, support for Dolby Atmos. It has a bezel-less design and supports Dolby vision certification as well. On the other hand, the Q1 pro which was launched for Rs 99,900 is now available for Rs 74,999. It also comes with an attached soundbar.

Vu 50-inch TV with soundbar

Vu has launched its 50-inch Ultra HD 4K TV with a 40W soundbar attached to it and an in-built Chromecast. This TV is for those who do not want to invest in a soundbar and want a complete package from their Smart TV. The TV has a bezel-less design, Dolby vision support, cricket, and gaming modes. It runs on Android 9 Pie and supports Bluetooth 5.0 as well. It is priced at Rs 34,999.

TCL 65-inch TV

Like Vu, TCL also offers large screen TVs in Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 range. However, its 65-inch TV is worth taking a look at during the sale for Rs 49,999. The Ultra HD 4k TV comes with AI Google Assistant, Google Cast, HDR, and other features. It has micro dimming feature and runs on Android 9. However, it has a sound output of just 20W. You may need to attach a soundbar to have a better viewing experience.

LG TVs with AIThinq

The 2019 models of LG TVs have got price cuts as well. The 4K Ultra HD Smart 50-inch and 55-inch TVs are available for Rs 42,999 and Rs 52,999 respectively. It has Active HDR, HDR dynamic tone mapping, and DTS virtual: X. The sound output is 20W but LG promises that its powerful. The build quality of both these TVs is good as well as they have a ceramic and dark steel back.

MI TVs

MI TVs have been a hit in the affordable range. The 32-inch HD ready smart LED TV is priced at Rs 11,999 whereas the 43-inch Ultra HD TV is priced at Rs 21,999. They have not got massive price cuts but are still affordable. If you want a bigger screen MI TV, the 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch TVs are priced at Rs 29,999, Rs 34,999, and Rs 54,999. These TVs have features like Dolby Audio + DTS-HD and 4K HDR 10.

Sony Bravia new TVs

Sony is one of the leading brands in the Smart TV category. Sony has launched its 7400H series on Prime Day. The new X1 4K processor uses in these TVs will enhance the picture clarity and colours on the 4K tremulous. The smart TV supports Android 9 and also promises improved sound with its bass-reflex speakers. The 43-inch and 65-inch versions are priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 99,999 respectively. Sony is also offering discount on its 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV which is now priced at Rs 57,999. The 55-inch TVs has all the features of the 7400H series excluding the X1 4K processor.

