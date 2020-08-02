Amazon Prime Day 2020: The best deals we’re expecting

Heavy discounts will be available on these products on Amazon Prime Day sale (Source: File Photos) Heavy discounts will be available on these products on Amazon Prime Day sale (Source: File Photos)

Amazon Prime Day sale is from August 6 to 7 and there are a number of products you should refrain from buying before the sale days. There is a massive number of deals that will be available for Prime customers in the coming week as they offer attractive price cuts and offers on exchange and selected debit and credit cards.

Here is a list of products that you may want to get your hands on in this Prime Day sale.

iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is still an excellent option to consider especially when on discount. Ahead of iPhone 12’s launch in the fourth quarter, iPhone 11 is set to get a massive price cut for Prime Day. iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD display. It has a dual-camera setup on the rear with two 12MP snappers and a 12MP camera on the front. It has an IP68 water and dust resistant rating. The base variant of the iPhone 11 series runs on A13 Bionic chip and its battery is capable of fast and wireless charging. Also, it’s available in six different colours to choose from.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation)

Amazon Echo Dot is currently priced at Rs 3,499 and may get a price cut for Prime Day sale. Touted as the No.1 smart speaker of India, powered by Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, which can answer your questions, keep you up-to-date with the latest news, score updates, and the weather outside. The Echo Dot is a premium looking smart speaker that plays music on your command, has better sound quality than the previous generation considering its size. You can also avail bank offers to buy the Echo Dot for a lower price.

OnePlus Y series 32-inch TV

OnePlus stepped into the affordable TV segment last month with its Y series. The 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV is the Chinese brand’s entry-level TV. The main specification of the OnePlus TV is that it provides 93 per cent colour gamut and Gamma Engine that makes for stunning picture quality, dynamic colours, and crisp clarity. It is powered by Dolby Audio and includes two full-range speakers with a total of 20W output. It runs on OxygenPlay and supports several popular OTT content providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5 and others.

PlayStation 4 Slim

Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 previous month ending a long wait. With its release due later this year, the prices of PlayStation 4 are bound to go down. Despite the release of the new version of the console is just around the corner, there is a huge number available for the PS4 platform. Even the ones released in the latter half of the year have been made for the current and the next-generation consoles. Also, you can convert your old LCD/LED TV into a smart TV with PS4 instead of buying Firestick, Chromecast, etc.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung’s flagship device from the first quarter of 2019 gets a substantial price cut for the Prime Day sale and will be available for Rs 44,999. Samsung Galaxy S10 is not to be ignored as it can woo the Indian customers looking for alternate smartphone brands amidst the anti-China sentiment. S10 has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 3040 x 1440 pixels resolution. It has an Exynos 9820 octa-core processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512 GB. It has a 16MP+12MP+12MP triple camera setup on the back and a 10MP front-facing camera which is a cutout on the top-right corner of the smartphone. It is an IP68 water and dust resistant rating. Also, it supports wireless charging. With high-end specifications, S10 is a device that cannot be ignored.

