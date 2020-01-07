Follow Us:
Amazon’s Echo Auto will bring Alexa to your car, now in India

Amazon today announced Echo Auto, an Alexa-powered speaker with eight-microphones designed for in-car acoustics and speech recognition. It retails for Rs 4,999 in India.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 7, 2020 12:41:18 pm
amazon echo auto, echo auto price, echo auto features, amazon alexa, alexa, echo auto alexa, alexa for car Amazon introduces Alexa in your car with Echo Auto.

Amazon today launched the Echo Auto in India– a new Alexa-powered device that costs Rs 4,999. It is available for pre-order starting today from amazon.in/EchoAuto and at select retail outlets. The device will start shipping to customers from January 15, 2020.

The Amazon Echo Auto is exclusively designed for in-car usage and features eight microphones along with “far-field” speech recognition technology. Amazon claims that the device can hear the user over the music playback as well as in noisy traffic conditions.

The Echo Auto is powered by the car’s 12V charging socket or USB port. It can be connected to the car’s stereo system for audio playback using a 3.5 mm auxiliary cable or Bluetooth connection.

The Amazon Echo retails for Rs 4,999 in India.

Like any other Alexa-powered speaker from Amazon, the Echo Auto connects to Alexa through the Alexa app on the smartphone and uses data to stream music. Users can also make a call or send messages to their phone contacts using the new Amazon device.

The Amazon Echo Auto can also be used to ask for navigation to a place or gather information while on the go. Users can ask Alexa the cricket scores, shoot questions about history, geography as well as get the latest news updates from reputed media houses. Customers can also set up reminders and add items to the shopping list when on-the-go.

