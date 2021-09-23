Amazon launches Billie Eilish Limited-Edition Echo Studio

Amazon has partnered with singer and Global Pop icon Billie Eilish to launch a limited-edition Echo Studio speaker variant.

The new Billie Eilish Limited-Edition Echo Studio features the cover art of the artist’s latest album; Happier Than Ever. The album which was released on July 30, 2021 debuted atop the Billboard 200 as Eilish’s second number-one album in the United States, and also topped the charts in 20 other countries.

The cover art which is featured on the device showcases Billie at the forefront against a backdrop of soft beige-hued fabric.

Customers will be able to use the device to listen to Billie Eilish’s latest album in spatial audio via Amazon Music.

The feature is said to add space, clarity, and depth to music, for a multidirectional audio experience.

Must Read | Amazon Echo Show 10 review: Alexa with a swivel view

The new Billie Eilish limited edition Echo Studio is now available for pre-order in the US for $229.99 (approx Rs 16,957), via Amazon and will ship to customers in October.

Customers will also receive a free six-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited with Billie Eilish Limited-Edition Echo Studio.

“My new limited-edition Echo Studio is available for pre-order now,” Billie Eilish, said while commenting on the launch of the device. She added “I can’t wait for my cutie fans to be able to listen to my new album Happier Than Ever in spatial audio, available on Amazon Music Unlimited.”

Echo Studio automatically determines the acoustics of your room and fine-tunes audio playback to deliver optimal sound.

The device packs a 5.25-inch woofer and 330W of peak power. Additionally the speaker comes with 1-inch tweeter, three, 2-inch midrange speakers, a 24-bit DAC and a power amplifier with 100 kHz of bandwidth for high-res lossless music playback.

Users will also get access to Amazon’s voice assistant; Alexa to voice control the device. This will also allow users to control music playback, check the weather, set timers and reminders, and control compatible devices with Echo Studio’s built-in Zigbee smart home hub.