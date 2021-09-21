Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, Paperwhite Signature Edition launched: Price, features

Amazon has confirmed the launch of its next-generation Kindle Paperwhite with two new models. These include the new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. The Kindle Paperwhite features a larger display, a new adjustable warm light, and increased battery life.

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition comes with additional features including an auto-adjusting light sensor and wireless charging and is priced higher. You can pre-order the devices later today.

While the Kindle Paperwhite will start shipping from October 27, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition will start shipping from November 4. Here is everything you need to know about the next generation Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition.

Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: Specifications

Kindle Paperwhite packs a 6.8-inch display with 300 ppi. The display is said to offer an additional 10 percent brightness at the maximum setting when compared to the previous model. It also features adjustable warm light and a white-on-black dark mode for an improved reading experience.

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition on the other hand also comes with an additional auto-adjusting front light feature that automatically adjusts the brightness of the display based on the lighting conditions.

Both the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition are said to offer up to 10 weeks of battery life. The devices come with USB-C charging that is said to fully charge the devices in 2.5 hours when using a 10W adapter or larger.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is the first device in the Kindle’s history to feature wireless charging. It comes with IPX8 rating for improved water resistance. Kindle E-readers come with a redesigned user interface, as per the company.

Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: Pricing

The Kindle Paperwhite is priced at R. 13,999 and is available in an 8 GB variant in a Black colour option. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is priced at Rs 17,999 and is available in 32 GB in a Black colour variant as well.