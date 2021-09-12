Amazon Kindle devices to get new UI, navigation buttons in major update

Amazon is introducing a new interface for the Kindle devices which the brand claims will offer a more intuitive and easier Kindle reading experience. The new interface is expected to come with software updates that are expected to start rolling out next week. As per a report by PCMag, Amazon is set to roll out the new interface in two major updates.

The first update is expected to bring a smartphone-like navigation bar to the Amazon Kindle e-book readers. The navigation bar will make moving through the interface much easier. The readers are also set to get quick toggles when users swipe down from the top. These toggles will feature controls for changing the brightness and toggling Airplane Mode.

Meanwhile, a swipe from the bottom of the device will provide more shortcuts like quick access to the Home and Library pages.

The second update will reportedly focus on improving the eBook pages themselves. A minor update to Home will bring readers up to 20 recently opened books at a time, but the Library tab is set to get new filters, a new collections view and a scrollbar. These features will make finding the right book quicker and easier.

Which Amazon Kindle devices get the update?

The Amazon Kindle 8th Gen or newer, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 7th Gen or newer and the Kindle Oasis e-readers are set to get the new updates via OTA. Amazon has said that the first update is set to hit devices “in the next few weeks,” while the second update is “coming later this year.”