Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Best smartwatches you can buy under Rs 5,000

With Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale about to commence, smartwatch manufacturers are offering discounts on various products. But with so many products available in the market, buying a smartwatch can be quite a tedious task.

While none of these smartwatches will be accurate as the Apple Watch Ultra or medical equipment, they do just fine if you want to track your sleep or workouts. Here, we will take a look at some of the best smartwatches you can buy under Rs 5,000 that offer decent value for money.

Realme Watch 3 Pro

Launched earlier this month, the Realme Watch 3 Pro features a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen that has a resolution of 264 x 448 and 500 nits brightness. It has a built-in speaker and microphone.

With GPS built-in and 110+ sports modes, the watch is IP68 certified and connects to the phone via the Realme Link app. The watch also supports real-time heart rate tracking and SpO2 measurement along with sleep and stress monitoring. It can be purchased for Rs 5,054 on Flipkart.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite features a 1.55-inch HD LCD display. It has more than 120 watch faces and users can choose from more than 100 fitness modes. The watch comes with a built-in GPS.

It supports continuous SpO2 monitoring, real-time heart rate measurement and stress and sleep monitoring and offers up to 5ATM water resistance. It is compatible with both Xiaomi Wear and Mi Fitness app and can be purchased from Amazon for Rs 4,899.

Amazfit Bip 3

If you are into fitness tracking, the Amazfit Bip 3 is a good option. The smartwatch sports a 1,69-inch LCD display, has 5ATM water resistance and supports more than 60 sports modes.

Advertisement

Like with all smartwatches, users will be able to track sleep, SpO2, heart rate and stress. It is available on Amazon and is priced at 3,499.

Fire Boltt Visionary

The Fire Boltt Visionary features a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen and has over 100 sports modes. It also comes with a built-in speaker and microphone that lets users attend calls. The watch is IP68 water resistant and even has 128MB of internal storage, which you can use to store music and listen on the go.

It supports SpO2, heart rate, stress and sleep tracking. The FireBoltt Visionary can be purchased for Rs 4,999 on Amazon.

Advertisement

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Alpha

This smartwatch has a 1,69-inch display and supports Bluetooth calling. It has more than 100 sports modes and is 5ATM water resistant. It has the Noise Health Suite that lets users track skin temperature, SpO2, heart rate and sleep.

The Noise Colorfit 3 Alpha has somewhere around 500MB of internal storage and can be purchased from Amazon for Rs 4,999.