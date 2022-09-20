Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sales: Best multiport chargers you can buy right now

If you are a frequent traveller, you might know how much of a hassle it is to carry different chargers for different devices. This is where multiport chargers come in. They allow you to replace all your chargers with a single brick that can your mobile phone, laptop and other gadgets simultaneously.

With Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days just around the corner, here we will take a look at some of the best multiport chargers you can buy right now.

Spigen PE2007 GaN Dual Port Charger

The Spigen PE2007 charger has two USB Type-C ports and delivers a maximum power of 70W, which should be enough if you want to charge your MacBook Air or any other USB Type-C-powered laptops and handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

If you connect a device to the bottom port and leave the above port empty, it will deliver a maximum power of 60W while the first port delivers 20W. It is available on Amazon and is priced at Rs 2,499.

Raegr multiport charger

The Raegr multiport charger has a USB Type-A port and two USB Type-C ports. If you individually use the ports, the USB Type-A port can deliver 30W max while the USB Type-C ports can output a maximum of 65W.

Using the ports simultaneously to charge multiple devices will lower its output, with the USB Type-A port delivering 10W. While the first USB Type-C port can deliver 45W, the second port is limited to 10W max.

If you use the USB Type-A port in conjunction with the first USB Type-C port, it will give 18W and 45W power respectively. Using both USB Type-C ports simultaneously will limit the first port to 45W while the bottom one will be restricted to 18W.

The Raegr multiport charger is available on Flipkart and is priced at Rs 2,799.

Anker Powerport Atom III

The Anker Powerport Atom III has a total of four ports, of which three a USB Type-A and one USB Type-C. It delivers a maximum power of 65W. Anker says the USB Type-C port is able to deliver a maximum power of 45W while the other three ports deliver a maximum power of 20W.

Currently, Anker Powerport Atom III is available on Flipkart and has a price tag of Rs 3,599.