Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best Smart TVs under Rs 15,000, 4K TVs under Rs 30k and more

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale are currently on and these come with offers and discounts across a range of products. While smartphone deals like the iPhone XR at Rs 44,990 and Redmi 7A at Rs 4,999 are some of the deals that have generated a lot of buzz, there are plenty of offers around another upcoming category: Smart TVs.

Both Amazon and Flipkart have listed a number of deals on TV sets across various sizes and depending on the features they offer. Here are the top deals to keep in mind. Before you start looking for a new smart TV on Amazon or Flipkart and hit buy because the price seems so good, we are also quickly listing out some factors to keep in mind, other than the cost.

First, check the screen resolution of the TV. Some are just HD ready, some are full HD and there are 4K TVs as well. It is possible to get a higher 4K resolution TV for under Rs 40,000 and even Rs 20,000 thanks to these deals and the number of options in the market.

Second would be to check whether this is a smart TV or not given not all TVs under offer are built-in smart TVs. Smart TVs come with apps, WiFi built-in, etc. Users should also check the number of ports it offers, whether it has WiFi support or not. The sound output should also be considered before picking a right TV. These are all crucial factors when considering a TV.

Finally, it will be important to check if the TV supports Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video apps because not all smart TVs have support for these apps. Netflix for instance is not yet supported on some of the older Mi TVs, so keep this in mind before hitting buy. If you watch a lot of regional content, check if the TV supports apps like Sony Liv, Zee5, etc.

Budget TVs at 32-inches on Amazon and Flipkart

One of the cheapest Smart TV options in the 32-inch category is from Thomson. The brand’s B9 Pro in 32-inches is listed Rs 9,499 on Flipkart, comes with 20W output and 60Hz refresh rate on the screen. If you want an LED under Rs 10,000, this is one of the options on Flipkart.

The Mi TV 4C PRO in 32-inches is an HD ready Android TV available on Amazon for Rs 10,999. The TV has a 1366x768p resolution, 60 hertz refresh rate and comes with PatchWall with Android TV and Set-Top Box Integration and Chromecast built-in. But before you hit buy, keep in mind this older variant does not have Netflix, Amazon Prime Video support.

Flipkart is selling the Mi LED Smart TV 4A in 32-inches is listed on Flipkart for Rs 10,999, which is also HD ready at 1366 x 768p. Once again this has no Netflix or Amazon Prime video support.

LG has a 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV (model is 32LJ573D -TA) on Flipkart retailing for Rs 14,999. This one does come with support for Netflix , Amazon Prime, Youtube, Google Play & Movies as well. This does run LG’s own WebOS. The TV has a similar 1366 x 768 resolution as the two Mi TVs we have listed on top, and comes with 20 W sound output.

On Amazon India, the LG 32-inch 2019 model is listed for Rs 14,999. The model number is 32LM560BPTC and it comes with an HD ready LED IPS Display and LG’s own WebOS. The TV has 10 W output , and comes with 1366×768 pixels resolution. This will also come with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video support.

Another affordable 32-inch option is from VU televisions, which has a 32-inch HD ready Certified Android LED TV at Rs 11,499. This also an LED panel, but comes with support for YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, etc.

If you were looking to buy a Sony TV for under Rs 20,000, there is a Sony Bravia 32-inch HD LED TV listed on Flipkart at Rs 16,999. This has 20W sound output, display resolution of 1366 x 768 Pixels, but this is NOT a smart TV. So you will have to buy a Fire TV Stick to convert it into one.

TVs at 40, 43-inches on Flipkart and Amazon

It is possible to get a 40-inches, 43-inches TV sets for under Rs 20,000. TCL’s 40 Inches Full HD LED Smart TV (model number 40S62FS) is listed at Rs 14,999 on Amazon India. This is a full HD (1920×1080) TV with 16 Watts Output and built-in Stereo Box Speaker and Dolby Audio. The TCL TV support Netflix and Youtube as well.

When it comes to Xiaomi’s Mi TVs, the new Mi LED Smart TV 4X in 43-inches will soon be available on Flipkart at Rs 24,999, which is the launch price. The new Mi TV 4X comes with Netflix and Amazon Prime video support and the remote has dedicated buttons for both.

The older Mi LED TV 4A PRO in 43-inches is also a full HD Android TV and listed on Amazon India for Rs 19,999. This one is a full HD TV as well, 60 hz refresh rate, and comes with 3 HDMI and 3 USB ports for connectivity. The sound output is 20 W and like other Mi TVs runs PatchWall with Android TV

Affordable 4K TVs on Flipkart and Amazon

It is possible to get 4K TVs under Rs 40,000 on both Amazon and Flipkart. Flipkart has the Samsung Super 6 4K LED Smart TV in 43-inches listed at Rs 36,999. This is a 4K TV at 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution with 20 W sound output. This one runs Samsung’s own Tizen OS, but it comes with support for Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar and YouTube.

Another affordable 4K TV option is from the iFFALCON lineup by TCL. Their K31 in 43-inches with 4K Ultra HD resolution is listed on Flipkart for Rs 20,999. This is a Smart Android 10 with HDR 10 support as well. This one also support Netflix, Hotstar and YouTube.

On Amazon, there’s another TCL option, which is bigger in size at 55-inches and comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution. The model number is 55P65US-2019 and this one is priced at Rs 28,999. The TV has 20 Watts output with DTS-Dolby digital sound support. It comes with Amazon Prime Video built-in and also works with Alexa. The TV has an UHD LED panel with HDR PRO support.

Onida has its 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV ( model number 50UIC) listed at Rs 42,999 on Amazon for the 50-inch version. The display is 4K HDR (3840 x 2160p) with 60 hertz refresh rate and 178-degree viewing angle. This is a Smart TV with Android Oreo 8.0, but there’s no Netflix or Amazon Prime video support on this TV, which is disappointing. It has 20 W output.

Samsung’s 55-inch Super 6 Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV (Model number: UA55NU6100) is listed on Amazon India for Rs 52,999. This has 20 Watts output as well for sound and comes with support for Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime video, though it runs Samsung’s own Tizen and is not an Android TV.

LG also has a 55-inch 4K TV to offer at Rs 53,999 on Amazon India. This has the model number 55UM7290PTD and has a 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) LED panel. It comes with LG’s AI ThinQ, though the Magic Remote needs to be purchase separately. The TV supports Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc though it runs LG’s own WebOS.

Premium 4K TVs at a discounted rate

First, there’s Samsung’s The Frame is listed at a discounted price of Rs 84,999 on Flipkart and this is a 55-inch 4K QLED Smart TV. This is not an OLED TV, but a QLED one, similar to the OnePlus TV that launched recently. The Frame can turn into a piece of artwork in your home, and that design is what makes this stand apart.

If you are looking for a premium TV, where one is willing to spend above Rs 1 lakh, now is a good time. OLED TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG are all listed at discounts. When it comes to display quality, OLED which stands for organic light emitting diodes, are brighter, richer and offer deeper colours than LEDs. That’s also why they are so much more expensive.

The next big deals to consider are LGs 4K OLED TVs. The 2018 model for the 55-inch LG 4K OLED is priced at Rs 1,39,999 (model number OLED55C8PTA) on Amazon India. It comes with Dolby Vision,ThinQ AI, LG’s Magic Remote and runs WebOS from the company. It runs Netflix, Amazon Prime video as well. This has Dolby Atmos as well and 40w sound output.

LG’s 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B9PTA (2019 model) will cost Rs 1,54,999 on Amazon during the sale. This one also has 40 Watts Output as well with support for Dolby Vision and Atmos included along with the other features mentioned above.

Finally, there’s Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Android OLED TV, which is an older 2018 model but retailing at a heavy discount for a price of Rs 1,66,999. Typically Sony’s OLED TVs start at Rs 3 lakh, but this discounted price is a steal. The Sony OLED TV has a 100 Hz refresh Rate, comes with Android TV, 50w sound output, and support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others. For those looking to get a premium TV at a discount, the Sony Bravia is a deal worth considering.