Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Sales: Best discounts, deals on wireless headphones

On Amazon and Flipkart, there are several discounts on wireless headphones. In this combined photo, the Infinity 500, JBL E55BT Soundcore life q10, and Skullcandy Crusher Evo are seen from left to right.

Wireless headphones can be very useful, especially for work from home scenarios, given the convenience they offer coupled with features. While not as compact TWS earbuds which have become popular, wireless headphones are preferred choice for many users. Given both Amazon and Flipkart’s Republic Day sales are currently live, if you are looking for some wireless headphones, there are plenty of options cat discounted prices.

Here is a list of the best wireless headphones that are on sale, which you can consider.

boAt Rockerz 550 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

The boAt Rockerz 550 is a wireless headphone that comes with Bluetooth 5.0. It is powered by 50mm dynamic drivers that help pump out immersive audio. The headphone packs a 500mAh battery that is said to last for up to 20 hours on a single charge. The headphone is ergonomically designed and comes with a physical Noise Isolation feature. Users can connect to the headphone using Bluetooth as well as AUX. The headphones can be purchased from Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 1,499.

Infinity (JBL) Glide 500

The Infinity Glide 500 is a wireless headphone that comes with dual equaliser modes that allow the user to choose between normal and deep bass output. The Glide 500 packs a 200mAh battery, said to offer up to 20 hours of music playback on a single charge. The device has 32mm drivers. The headphones are foldable and can be easily carried. The Infinity Glide 500 can be purchased from Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 1,299.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo is a pair of wireless over-the-ear headphones said to offer 40 hours of playtime on a single charge and come with Rapid Charge technology for faster-charging speeds. The headphone allows the user to choose between two sound modes. Users can turn the slider up for extra bass and turn the slider down for a more mellow bass.

Skullcandy allows users to tweak the sound according to their hearing by using the app, which takes a quick, real-time test to create a Personal Sound Profile that is stored on the headphones. The Crusher Evo can be purchased from Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 13,299.

Soundcore Life Q10

The Soundcore Life Q10 comes with 40mm drivers and offers great sound quality. The headphones offer Hi-res certified sound and come with Bass up technology. Users can choose to turn up the bass by pressing a dedicated button. The headphones support USB Type-C fast charging and offer up to 60 hours of playback on a single charge.

The headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 technology and come with a microphone for calls. The Soundcore Life Q10 is now available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 2,199.

Sony WH-CH710N

The Sony WH-CH710N come with wireless Noise Cancelling and offer playback time of up to 35 hours on a single charge. The headphones have a 30mm Driver unit and support Google Assistant for voice access to music, information and more. The device comes with support for AUX cable and features USB Type-C fast charging. The Sony WH-CH710N can be purchased from Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 7,490.

JBL E55BT

The JBL E55BT Wireless over the ear headphones features JBL’s signature sound. The headphones offer a playtime of up to 20 hours and allow the user to switch between 2 Bluetooth devices at once. The JBL E55BT can be purchased from Amazon at a price of Rs 4,999.

Sennheiser HD 458 BT

The Sennheiser HD 458 BT feature active noise cancellation The headphones offer great wireless sound with deep dynamic bass and supports AAC and AptX Low Latency audio codecs. Battery life is 30 hours of playback on a single charge and there is an app that allows the user to tweak the audio using an equaliser. The headphones offer USB-C fast charging and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. The Sennheiser HD 458 BT can be purchased from Amazon at a price of Rs 9,990.