Amazon Fire TV, TV Stick devices hit by cryptocurrency mining malware: Report

Amazon's Fire TV and Fire TV Stick devices have been infected with a malware that appears to mine cryptocurrency. This was reported by XDA Developers, which has found the test APK with the package name 'com.google.time.timer' on these Amazon products, that has been popping up and disrupting video playback as well.

According to the XDA Developers report, the malware is known to appear through a ‘test’ app, that pops up over the screen, and continues to slow the system. As a user continues to use the Fire TV or Fire TV Stick through any device, the ‘com.google.time.timer’ package stops the device’s regular operation, and autostarts itself, following which it executes a malware similar to the ADB.Miner malware. Through this malware, the test APK uses the Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick’s processing power to mine for Monero through CoinHive.

The ‘total’ app will not only drain the system’s power, but it will also make other apps tougher to use. Users have also been found having troubles with the UI, as the pop-up continues to appear over the screen, according to the report. From user accounts, it appears as if the malware originates from sideloaded apps, many of which hold pirated content. Also, it is tough to find under the application list, or the application management settings. In that case, users can consider the ‘Total Commander’ app from Amazon’s App Store to locate the malware.

Since Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick both work on a network that is shared between Android devices, it is likely that this test APK will also infect them. To prevent this, users who experience the problem on any one of their connected devices must consider a factory reset for all devices, whether or not they are infected by the malware.

