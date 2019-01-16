Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice remote and TV control launched at Rs 3,999

Amazon has announced its Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and TV Control at a price of Rs 3,999.The company had earlier launched a 4K-ready version of its Fire TV Stick, which also came with the Alexa voice and TV remote control, though that variant is priced at Rs 5,999.

Amazon is also selling the new Alexa Voice and TV remote separately. The remote by itself will cost Rs 1,999 and let users control their TV with the Fire TV Stick remote, rather than relying on a different remote. It also comes with dedicated buttons to control the television set with functions for volume, and dedicated mute button as well.

For a limited period, the price of just the Alexa powered remote will be discounted to Rs 999 only. The remote ships with a dedicated Alexa voice button as well.

Amazon says the new Fire TV Stick with Alexa TV control remote is available for pre-orders in India from today. The devices will start shipping in the last week of January. According to the website, the product will be released on January 23, 2019.

In comparison, the Fire TV stick with the regular voice control remote costs Rs 3,499 in India. With the new Alexa enabled remote, customers will also be able to pair any Echo device with the Fire TV Stick and control their entertainment experience.

They will be able to ask Alexa via the Echo device to search for movies, TV shows, and even open apps like Netflix, Hotstart, etc on the Fire TV Stick. Users can also ask Alexa to play specific titles on the TV or forward some parts of the movie as well.