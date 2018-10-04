Amazon launches Fire TV Stick 4K with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ support in India

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.7GHz.

Amazon has launched its new Fire TV Stick 4K in India, along with a new Alexa Voice remote. The new Fire TV Stick 4K with the remote is priced at Rs 5,999, and if you’re buying only the remote it will cost you Rs 1,999. Both devices are currently available for booking on Amazon India, and will start shipping to customers from November 14.

Amazon has said that it plans on bringing Alexa integration to the existing Fire TV Stick launched last year via a software update. The Fire TV Stick is available presently at Rs 3,999.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is powered by a quad-core processor that is clocked at 1.7GHz. Amazon says this is over 80 per cent more powerful than its predecessor. The device supports 4K Ultra HD playback, Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

The company says that the Alexa Integration will allow users to view live camera feeds, check sports scores, order food, book a cab and stream songs using voice commands.

Existing Fire TV Stick users won’t be required to purchase the new voice remote to avail of Alexa services.

After the earlier Fire TV Stick receives the Alexa integration update, users will be able to connect their Echo smart speakers with the Fire TV Sticks. This will allow them to control their television with their Echo device and will allow them to browse through content, access apps and control playback, without using a remote.

