Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K update enables screen mirroring feature

Amazon has started rolling out a new software update for its Fire TV Stick 4K, enabling the screen mirroring feature. The update is currently rolling out to all Fire TV Stick 4K devices across India.

The feature will allow customers to mirror their personal device onto their television screens with the help of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K. Earlier, the feature was only available the Amazon Fire TV Stick with the all-new Alexa Voice Remote.

After your Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has been updated you can press and hold the “Home” button on the Alexa voice remote and then click on the mirroring option to use this feature. The feature will work with all compatible devices within 30 feet.

To recall, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was launched back in October in India. It is priced at Rs 5,999 and comes bundled with the company’s own Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote was launched back in January at Rs 3,999. It also comes with the screen mirroring feature.

“We are always listening to our customers and excited to add features that allow them to enjoy their favourite content on Fire TV. Screen mirroring on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K brings content from more devices into their living rooms on large screens,” said Parag Gupta, Head – Amazon Devices, India.