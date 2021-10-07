Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max to go on sale starting now: Price, specifications

Amazon recently showcased its latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max in India. The next-generation streaming device packs more RAM and improved connectivity options. The pre-booking for the device started in India last month. Consumers can now purchase the device via Amazon and Amazon kiosks in select malls for Rs 6,499. The new streaming device is said to be 40 percent more powerful than its predecessor.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is powered by the MediaTek MT8696 quad-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The device packs 2GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10+, and Dolby Atmos Audio, and allows users to stream movies and TV episodes from Prime Video, Netflix, and other video streaming services.

Consumers will get a bundled remote with a D-pad along with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max which can be used to watch content, control playback, and manage other smart home devices.

The remote also features four preset buttons that can help users get to frequent apps quickly. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 networks. Additionally, the streaming stick comes bundled with a voice remote powered by Amazon Alexa.

“There is a significant increase in video streaming with several direct-to-streaming releases and customers choosing at-home entertainment. Fire TV has millions of active users in India, who enjoy hours of content every day,” Parag Gupta, Head, Amazon Devices India said.