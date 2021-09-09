scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Must Read

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max launched in India at Rs 6,499

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for pre-order starting today. Here's everything you need to know about the device before you go buy it.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
September 9, 2021 8:49:46 pm
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K MaxHere's all you need to know about Amazon's latest streaming device. (Image Source: Amazon)

Amazon today announced the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The new streaming device comes less than a year since the company launched the Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen. Amazon claims that the new streaming service is 40 per cent more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K and sports a new quad-core 1.8GHz processor with 2GB RAM and support for Wi-Fi 6.

“There is a significant increase in video streaming with several direct to streaming release and customers choosing at-home entertainment. Fire TV has millions of active users in India, who enjoy hours of content every day,” Parag Gupta, Head, Amazon Devices India said.

Also Read |Amazon signs MoU with Gujarat govt for e-commerce exports

“With Fire TV Stick 4K Max, we have taken the best-selling streaming media player and made it even better with a faster experience and the latest connectivity that provides seamless streaming without slowing down your home Wi-Fi,” Gupta adds.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Price and availability

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for pre-order starting today and is priced at Rs 6,499. This makes the device Amazon’s second-most expensive streaming device following the Fire TV Cube. It can be purchased from Amazon India, or any of the Amazon kiosks in select malls across the country, where the device will be available next month.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

What’s new?

With a similar design compared to its predecessors, the fire TV 4K Max’s main changes are under the hood. The Fire TV Stick Max comes with support for 4K UHD, HDR and HDR 10+ streaming. The Fire Stick 4K Max also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Users get a bundled remote with a D-pad along with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This can be used to watch content, control playback and manage other smart home devices. The remote also features four preset buttons that can help users get to frequent apps quickly. There’s also bundled support for most TVs and soundbars, eliminating the need for multiple remotes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 09: Latest News

Advertisement