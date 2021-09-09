Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max launched in India at Rs 6,499

Amazon today announced the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The new streaming device comes less than a year since the company launched the Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen. Amazon claims that the new streaming service is 40 per cent more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K and sports a new quad-core 1.8GHz processor with 2GB RAM and support for Wi-Fi 6.

“There is a significant increase in video streaming with several direct to streaming release and customers choosing at-home entertainment. Fire TV has millions of active users in India, who enjoy hours of content every day,” Parag Gupta, Head, Amazon Devices India said.

“With Fire TV Stick 4K Max, we have taken the best-selling streaming media player and made it even better with a faster experience and the latest connectivity that provides seamless streaming without slowing down your home Wi-Fi,” Gupta adds.

Price and availability

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for pre-order starting today and is priced at Rs 6,499. This makes the device Amazon’s second-most expensive streaming device following the Fire TV Cube. It can be purchased from Amazon India, or any of the Amazon kiosks in select malls across the country, where the device will be available next month.

What’s new?

With a similar design compared to its predecessors, the fire TV 4K Max’s main changes are under the hood. The Fire TV Stick Max comes with support for 4K UHD, HDR and HDR 10+ streaming. The Fire Stick 4K Max also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Users get a bundled remote with a D-pad along with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This can be used to watch content, control playback and manage other smart home devices. The remote also features four preset buttons that can help users get to frequent apps quickly. There’s also bundled support for most TVs and soundbars, eliminating the need for multiple remotes.