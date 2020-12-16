Amazon rolls out new Fire TV UI: Here are the details

The new home screen is now content tailored to each profile and its user’s viewing preferences. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon has started rolling out a new Fire TV user interface (UI) for Fire TV Stick third generation and Fire TV Stick Lite users. The new UI according to the company is much more personal, faster and intuitive. It comes with a simplified home screen, find destination, user profiles and is also tuned for a voice-first experience with Alexa. Third gen Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite users will get the update over the coming weeks, whereas, older device users will receive the UI update early next year.

With the new UI, the main menu is now in the centre of the screen, which according to the company makes it easier for users to navigate to key destinations like Home, Find, Live, Library, Profiles and more. It is now easier to discover popular content and browse the whole showcase. Users will now also be able to access their apps, channels and games with the ability to pin and rearrange them. The new UI also allows users to quickly peek at what’s inside of supported streaming services apps.

The new home screen is now content tailored to each profile and its user’s viewing preferences. It will also consist of show and movie recommendations from subscription-based streaming services like Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, Voot and free content from ad-supported apps.

The update also brings a redesigned Find tab, which the company claims has much better content discovery. It can filter by content like Movies or TV shows, or search recommended categories like Comedy, Action or Adventure as well. It can also filter by content from subscription-based apps or content which is available for free.

After the update, users can use Alexa to navigate throughout the UI with commands like “Alexa, go to Live” or “Alexa, go to Find” or “Alexa, show me action movies” or “Alexa, switch to my profile.” Apart from this, the company has also announced that it will be rolling out Alexa Explore early next year. It will be a “dedicated destination where you can discover popular Alexa features, view connected smart home devices, see stocks, and more.”

In the new UI, the main menu bar features a dedicated Live tab from where users can access shows currently on-air, or use the Channel Guide to browse for live sports, news, and TV channels. There is also a Library stack, which allows them to jump to their watchlist in a single tap.

