Amazon’s new Fire TV Cube combines Alexa and hands-free streaming

Amazon has launched the Fire TV Cube in the US that provides hands-free streaming services, while integrating digital assistant Alexa. Amazon has launched the Fire TV Cube in the US that provides hands-free streaming services, while integrating digital assistant Alexa.

Amazon has launched the Fire TV Cube in the US that provides hands-free streaming services, while integrating the company’s digital assistant Alexa. Designed in the shape of a cube, Amazon’s new Fire TV Cube aims to provide an all-in-one entertainment system, that can be operated via a Smart TV. The device, originally priced at $119.99 (Rs 8,112 approx), is available for pre-orders in the US at $89.99 (Rs 6,084 approx.). Fire TV Cube’s sale will begin online from June 21. With this Amazon is combining the Fire TV streaming with Echo’s Alexa experience.

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube is able to catch audio from every direction through its far-field voice recognition, eight microphones. Through voice, users can maintain hands-free voice control, with basic instructions like search, play, pause, and fast forward, among others, while also operating the TV, sound bar, receiver cable or satellite box.

Fire TV Cube also has a built-in speaker to lets users check the weather, listen to the news, control compatible smart home devices, all without switching the TV on. Amazon’s Fire TV Cube can be used soon after plugging in, or even through a manual installation. Alexa integration means that users can also carry out tasks, which they would have done on the Echo speaker.

Entertainment options on the Amazon Fire TV Cube include over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and TV channels such as HBO, SHOWTIME, and NBC. Users will also be able to access YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, and more websites which can be accessed via Silk and Firefox web browsers.

Like with other Smart TV offerings, consumers will receive Amazon Prime membership will popular movie titles, while Amazon Music services will also be available starting from $3.99 per month. In India, Amazon Prime services cost Rs 999 per year. Meanwhile, Amazon is also offering a bundled price of $199.98 (Rs 13,520), if users buy their Cloud Cam alongside the Fire TV Cube.

