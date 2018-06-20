Amazon India expands Alexa compatibility to TVs, smart cameras, and more

Amazon has announced the expansion of smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa voice-assistant. Amazon has announced the expansion of smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa voice-assistant.

Amazon has announced the expansion of smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa voice-assistant. Now, Amazon Echo and Echo Spot users will now be able to give voice-based commands to control their smart home cameras, ACs, TVs, and set-top boxes. Users will also be able to set ‘routines’ that can repeat particular activities within a day, or between days.

Amazon’s voice-based assistant now supports Smart Voice remotes like Oakter’s OakRemote, or Silver Sirus, that replicate the infrared signals sent by regular remotes, and allows optimum control. Some requests that users can consider making through these remotes are ‘Alexa, set the AC temperature to 22 degrees’ and ‘Alexa, change the TV channel to MTV’. Among the latest smart TVs, Alexa is also compatible with Sony’s Bravia KD-43X8200E 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV, among others that have Alexa skills in-built. This can include voice commands like ‘Alexa, set the volume to 30’, and ‘Alexa, change TV input to HDMI2’.

Also, Amazon Echo will be able to set routines that enable a set of customisable actions through a single voice command. For example, if users set the command ‘Alexa, its movie night’ through their Alexa app they can program the lights, TV settings and even the AC temperature. Users can check for compatible devices through the Smart Home Store on Amazon.

Alexa will now be able to show live feed from a compatible camera on the Amazon Echo Spot. So far, the list of compliant smart home cameras includes the Ezviz Mini O WiFi Camera, and the D-Link DCS-P6000LH Mini HD Wi-Fi Camera, among others. Users can control these with instructions like ‘Alexa, show the kids room’, or ‘Alexa, show me the kitchen’. In addition, consumers need not bother about the different remotes of their TV, AC or set-top box with Alexa’s improved services.

