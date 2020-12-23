Amazon Echo Show now supports Netflix in India

Echo Show users will now be able to access the full Netflix library of content (image source: Amazon)

With more users relying on their Echo Show devices to watch content on streaming services, Amazon has announced that Netflix will now be supported on the smart speaker. The device was launched with support for Prime Video, which is Amazon’s own streaming service. The Netflix support feature was rolled out in the US back in September and it is now being made available in India as well. The only other service supported on the device is Hulu, but that is limited to the US.

Customers will now be able to access the full Netflix library of content. The Netflix feature on the Echo Show speaker will support the ability to search, browse, pause, resume and stream all the movies and TV show on the service. Netflix Originals such as Queen’s Gambit, Punisher, Ozark and others will now be available on the smart speaker, which is powered by Amazon’s Alexa voice-assistant.

Users can rely on Alexa to search and browse for movies and TV shows. Customers will also be able to search for what they wish to watch by just asking Alexa to show them the content. So for instance, if they wish to watch the Queen’s Gambit on Netflix, they can simply instruct Alexa to carry out the task.

To get started, customers need to say, “Alexa, open Netflix” and then login to their profile on the service.

Amazon has also added new features to make it easier for the user to search for the content they wish to view next on the Echo Show. The company has introduced a new video home page to offer customised recommendations. Users can say “Alexa, open video home” to access this page. This page offers more information on the selected series or movie at a glance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd