Amazon’s new Echo Show, Echo Plus, Echo Dot hands-on: Premium designs, improved sound quality

Amazon updated its Echo line of smart speakers with three new products – the Echo Show, Echo Plus and Echo Dot. All three Alexa-powered smart speakers are better looking from the outside and each has been heavily improved from the inside as well, featuring improved sound quality.

All three smart speakers cater to a different set of audience, with the Echo Show being the premium most, the Echo Plus taking the middle position, and the Echo Dot being an entry-level model. I had a chance to spend a few minutes with each of them, and here’s what I thought about Amazon’s 2018 lineup of Echo smart speakers.

Amazon Echo Show hands-on and first look

The new Echo Show stole the limelight for many reasons, and the design is one of them. While the original Echo Show had a plastic chassis, the all-new Echo Show has a new fabric cover, making the device visually more appealing.

Another big addition to the second-generation Echo Show is the bigger and better screen. Yes, the screen is now bigger and crisper: it’s now 10-inches and supports HD resolution. I found the display to be bright and colourful, though it appeared to be highly reflective during the controlled demo area.

Another highlight of the Echo Show is the better sound quality, something I really missed out when I briefly tested the original Show at my friend’s place last year.

During the hands-on, I couldn’t test the audio quality on the new Echo Show due to the scarcity of time, but Amazon claims it has upgraded speakers with side-firing two-inch Dual drivers; plus, Amazon worked closely with Dolby on the sound processing.

Other than the new display and improved audio quality, there are other neat changes. Amazon has redesigned the software to make the screen on the Show more useful. Now, it will show information before people ask for it, as well as offering new ways of watching videos and checking information.

Like before, you will find a 5MP camera for HD video calling. This time around, Amazon is also partnering with Microsoft to bring Skype to Echo Show which is a welcome move. Though YouTube won’t be available natively. But you can always watch YouTube videos through a built-in Silk browser.

The Echo Show appears to be an interesting device. It is especially tailored to be used in the Kitchen, which most would agree. Hence, the reason why Amazon has partnered with several cooking sites to provide instructional videos for Show.

Amazon says it plans to bring the Echo Show to India early next year. Pricing and availability details will be shared closer to the launch.

Amazon Echo Dot hands-on and first impression

The Echo Dot has remained one of most popular smart speakers in the world. And there is a reason as to why the Dot is so popular. Certainly it offers a more affordable way to experience Alexa like never before, and that’s probably why the Dot sells out immediately during the holiday season.

With the new version, Amazon has addressed a lot of things that were missing from the earlier version. First, it promises better sound quality. Even though Amazon has reduced the seven-microphone array used in the original Echo Dot, replacing it with four far-field microphones. Still, the audio quality will be better than the original model.

The one thing I immediately noticed about the Echo Dot is the superior design language. Gone is the plastic around the edges, it now has a mesh grille, giving it the speaker a premium feel. This makes it closer in looks to the Google Home Mini. It costs Rs 4499 the same price as the old one.

Amazon Echo Plus hands-on and first impressions

Amazon is also releasing a new version of the Echo Plus, which was released last year. Think of the Echo Plus as a premium version of the regular Echo.

This too has a new design and improved sound quality. Though the design isn’t drastically changed from the outside. It still has a soft grille on the outside and a slightly more rounded look.

Interestingly, there are a couple of changes made from the outside, including a temperature sensor that will allow users to keep an eye on conditions in your home.

The Echo Plus is priced at Rs 14,999, and it will hit the Indian market next month.

Disclaimer: The author is in Seattle at the invite of Amazon India.

