Amazon Echo Show 8 comes to India, will cost Rs 12,999

Amazon is adding a new member to the Echo Show family with the Echo Show 8. First announced at Amazon’s fall event in September last year, the Echo Show 8 is the middle smart display speaker in the company’s Echo lineup. The Echo Show 8 will set you back by Rs 12,999 when it launches in India on February 26. You can pre-order the new Echo Show starting today.

It is larger than the existing Echo Show 5, with an 8-inch HD display. Like previous-generation Echo Show devices, the new 8-inch model focuses on privacy features around the camera. Perhaps why Amazon has added a built-in camera cover. Otherwise, the Echo Show 8 isn’t different from the Echo Show 5, which has a 5.5-inch display.

As you might expect, the new Echo Show 8 can be used to video chat, watch movies and trailers, TV shows or anything. It supports various apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Voot, and Apple Music, among others. And, of course, the smart display also takes advantage of Alexa voice assistant. Amazon claims the Echo Show 8 has excellent speakers.

Users can keep the Echo Show 8 in a bedroom or kitchen. Let’s not forget, the Echo Show 8 doubles as an alarm clock. Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is squarely aimed at Google’s Home Hub, a smart display with a 7-inch display and built-in Google Assistant. The Google Home Hub costs Rs 9,000.

In related news, Amazon is adding the ability for Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8’s camera to scan barcodes. This means you can scan barcodes of groceries and other household items, and add them to grocery lists.

