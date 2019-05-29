Toggle Menu Sections
Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display-speaker launched in India at Rs 8,999

Amazon Echo Show 5 sports a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 960x480 pixels and is powered by the MediaTek MT8163 processor.

Amazon recently launched its Echo Show smart display-speaker in India, now the company has launched a smaller variant of the device, dubbed Amazon Echo Show 5. It can be pre-ordered now and is priced at Rs 8,999. The company states that the device will start shipping on July 18.

The Echo Show 5 comes with similar functionalities to the Echo Show. Just like its bigger variant the Echo Show 5 can take both audio and visual cues, to complete tasks with Amazon’s own AI assistant, Alexa. It will be made available in two colour options: Black and White.

Amazon Echo Show 5 sports a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 960×480 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek MT8163 processor. The device comes with a 1MP camera located on the front and a single full-range 1.65-inch speaker.

With the Echo Show 5, the company has addressed the recently raised privacy concerns against its smart speaker. To do so Amazon has added a physical button to control a physical shutter for the front camera, along with a button that turns off the microphone. They have also said that soon users will be able to delete voice recordings and any Amazon records of what was said with a simple command.

As of now, Amazon sells three smart devices with an integrated display: Echo Show priced at Rs 22,999, Echo Spot at Rs 12,999 and Echo Show 5 at Rs 8,999.

“Customers love the screen complementing Alexa on the Echo Show. The Echo Show 5 now makes it easier and more affordable to have a smart display in every home. The new form factor is perfect for a bedside table, living room side table or desk, plus it has a camera shutter for added peace of mind, and new Alexa privacy features for even more control,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India.

