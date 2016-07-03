Amazon Echo will now let users place new orders from website

An array of 7 microphones allows Echo to hear your voice even when music is playing An array of 7 microphones allows Echo to hear your voice even when music is playing

Amazon’s voice-enabled wireless speaker, Echo which is powered by its voice-assistant Alexa can now place new orders on the e-commerce site, say reports. Amazon has rolled out a new update for Echo, which adds this new features.

Before this update, users could only re-order things already bought on Amazon via Echo. Given how important AI and personal assistants are becoming to the future of tech companies in Silicon Valley, it makes sense that Amazon’s Alexa will have the power to place orders on the portal.

However for now, only those products eligible under Amazon Prime in the US can be bought via Alexa on Echo. Alexa will suggest options for users and tell the cost, and if a user approves one, the order will be placed on Amazon.

Echo will start facing some competition from other ‘home speakers’ soon. Google announced its own home speaker powered by the new AI-based Google Assistant at its annual I/O developer conference this year.

Google Home speaker also promises to do many of the tasks that Alexa and Echo can currently perform, including the ability to place orders, suggest restaurants for a night-out, give out reminders as well interact with other smart home accessories.

