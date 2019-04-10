Amazon Echo Link and Echo Link Amp launched in India: Price, features

Amazon has launched its Echo Link and Echo Link Amp devices in India. Both of these are Echo companion devices, which deliver high fidelity streaming music to your stereo system. Echo Link is priced at Rs 19,999 and the Echo Link Amp is available at Rs 29,999. Both of the devices are currently available on Amazon India for pre-ordering.

Advertising

Echo Link will begin shipping to customers starting next week, whereas, the Echo Link Amp will start shipping from early next month.

The company states that with the Echo Link and the Echo Link Amp customers will be able to upgrade their stereo system and use the company’s digital voice assistant, Alexa, with a compatible Echo device.

You can connect the Echo Link to an amplifier or directly to a powered speaker set using the on-device analogue, optical and coaxial output jacks. The device also has a subwoofer out with adjustable crossover frequency and a 3.5mm amplified headphone jack, which means you can play music from other audio components like a CD player, amplified turntable or MP3 player.

Advertising

Also Read: Amazon Echo Show launched in India, now available for Rs 22,999

Echo Link Amp and the Echo Link are basically the products, just that the Echo Link Amp comes with a built-in 60W per channel stereo amplifier with left-right speaker binding posts for wiring directly to non-powered speakers. Both the devices come with a volume knob and an ethernet port.

To control the Echo Link or the Echo Link Amp via voice commands after they have been set up as the preferred speaker in a speaker group. You will be required to use another Echo device with a microphone in the same group to do so.