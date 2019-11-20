Amazon Echo Flex launched for Rs 2,999: What is it, how to use it

Amazon today launched a new Alexa-powered smart speaker Echo Flex that is quite different than other Echo devices. Priced at Rs 2,999, the Echo Flex is a compact speaker built to directly plug into an electrical outlet.

The Echo Flex is available to pre-order starting today on Amazon.in and the shipping will start next month. As part of the launch offers, users can avail a Wipro 9W smart LED bulb worth Rs 2,099 for no additional cost at the purchase of Amazon Echo Flex.

What is Echo Flex

The Echo Flex is a plug-in smart speaker that can be directly plugged into a standard electrical outlet just like the mosquito repellant vapouriser. The device doesn’t come with any wires or need to be charged. It makes the device easy to use in places like hallways and bathroom.

The Echo Flex also serves as more than an Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It features a built-in USB-A port that allows charging your phone or other devices while using the Flex for other tasks. It has a power output of 7.5W.

How to use the Echo Flex

The Amazon Echo Flex can be used by plugging it into an electrical outlet and pair with devices in the household. You can ask Alexa to control compatible smart home devices using the Echo Flex. It will let you control turn on/off the lights, AC, play a song, and all other things other Alexa-powered smart speakers are capable to do. The Echo Flex also allows pairing with other speakers using Bluetooth or a 3.5mm audio cable for higher audio output.

Privacy controls

Amazon says that the Echo Flex is built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphone. Users can also view, hear, and delete their voice recordings at Alexa Privacy Settings or in the Alexa app. To delete by voice, users can say, “Alexa, delete what I just said” or “Alexa, delete everything I said today”.