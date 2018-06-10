Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Alexa-powered smart speakers get price cuts in India

Amazon has slashed prices of the Echo Dot and Echo smart speakers in India. The Echo Dot is now priced at Rs 4,099, while the Echo costs Rs 8,999. Amazon has slashed prices of the Echo Dot and Echo smart speakers in India. The Echo Dot is now priced at Rs 4,099, while the Echo costs Rs 8,999.

Amazon has slashed prices of the Echo Dot and Echo smart speakers in India, making it a bit for affordable to purchase. The Echo Dot will now cost Rs 4,099, down from Rs 4999, which means you will end up saving Rs 400. Meanwhile, the Echo now costs Rs 8,999 as opposed to the launch price of Rs 9,999. Amazon Echo Plus and Echo Spot will continue to sell at Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

Out of the two, Amazon Echo Dot is a cheaper option, though it is as smart as the Echo. Think the Echo Dot as a full-sized Amazon Echo, but in a smaller form factor. It supports always-on Alexa, controls your smart home devices, and it offers the same functionality as the standard Echo. Plus, you can also add the 3.5mm audio output or use a Bluetooth connection to hook up to a more powerful speaker. It’s ideal if you want to keep the Echo Dot on the bed-side table. This remains one of the best-selling Echo speakers in the world since the debut, thanks to its affordable price.

The second-generation Amazon Echo now comes with a refined design language. Yes, it is an attractive-looking smart speaker and should fit into a variety of homes. Like the original Echo, it offers the same functionalities like the ability to control various smart devices, ideal to control music through voice, and the same Alexa experience. Amazon Echo is now available for Rs 8,999, down from Rs 9,999, so you’ll get a discount of Rs 1000.

Amazon has given price cuts on the Echo Dot and Echo, just two months after the release of the Google Home and Home Mini went on sale in India. The latter two smart speakers are priced at Rs 4,099 and Rs 8,999 respectively.

