Amazon at IFA 2019: OLED Fire TV, Fire TV Edition Soundbar, and more devices announced

At the ongoing IFA Berlin tech show, Amazon announced a ton of new device including the world’s first OLED Fire TV Smart TV. Its first OLED Fire TV Edition, made by German manufacturer Grundig, comes with far-field microphones built-in in for hands-free Alexa control. Apart from an OLED TV, Amazon also introduced a new Fire TV Cube and the first Fire TV Edition soundbar. A total of 20 Fire TV-branded devices were introduced at Europe’s biggest tech trade show. The new range is confirmed to hit Europe and US markets and there is no information on the availability of the devices in India.

Amazon at IFA 2019: OLED TV with built-in Alexa

At IFA 2019, Amazon has announced its OLED Fire TV Edition. It has been made in collaboration with German manufacturer Grundig, the OLED TV Fire Edition is available in two sizes: 55 and 65-inches. The OLED TV supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. Perhaps the highlight of the TV with eight built-in microphones that allow for hands-free Alexa voice control. In case you are worried about privacy, Grundig will also a variant of the OLED Fire TV Edition without the mics built-in. The Grundig OLED Fire TV Edition starts at €1,299 and is available for pre-order on Amazon.de. Other than the OLED Fire TV Edition, Grundig also announced a number of low-end and mid-range smart TVs.

Amazon at IFA 2019: Nebula soundbar

Amazon also introduced a soundbar at this year’s IFA 2019. Made by Anker, the company best-known for selling smartphone accessories. the Nebula soundbar Fire TV Edition comes with Voice Remote with Alexa, which can be used to control both the soundbar and the connected TV using your voice. The Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition is launching in the United States, Canada, the UK, and Germany. Priced at $229/€209, the soundbar is available for pre-order and will begin shipping on November 21.

Amazon at IFA 2019: Refreshed Fire TV Cube

Next up is the all-new Fire TV Cube. The new Fire TV Cube comes packed with a six-core processor, supports 4K and Dolby Vision HDR content at up to 60fps and far-field microphones for Alexa voice control