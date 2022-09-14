Amazon announces next-generation Kindle and Kindle Kids

Amazon announced the launch of the next-generation Kindle device, which according to the company is the lightest and smallest Kindle yet. The new Kindle comes with a new higher-resolution display, USB-C charging and longer battery life. Amazon also announced the Kindle Kids device, which comes with the same features.

Both the Kindle and the Kindle Kids will feature a new 6-inch glare-free, 300 ppi high-resolution display. The display will come with a dark mode and adjustable front light which is aimed at providing a comfortable reading experience with different lighting conditions.

When you purchase an Amazon Kindle Kids device, users will get a free one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which provides access to thousands of children’s titles, ranging from classics to popular new books. Also, children can switch between reading and listening to a book using Bluetooth headphones with Audible on the device.

According to Amazon, children have logged nearly 3 billion minutes of reading time on Kindle Kids reading devices since it debuted three years ago. The company also claims that when the average kid reader sits down with a Kindle, they read more than an hour a day.

Amazon says that both the new Kindle and the Kindle Kids is built with 90 per cent recycled magnesium. In the United States, 100 per cent of the device’s packaging is made out of recyclable wood fibre-based materials.

Amazon Kindle and Kindle Kids: Price

The new Kindle will start at the price of $99.99 for the 16GB variant in black or denim colours. New fabric covers will be available in Black, Rose, Denim and Dark Emerald. The Kindle Kids will be available at $119.99 for the 16GB variant in black. They will also come with a choice of three cover designs: Space Whale, Unicorn Valley or Ocean Explorer.