Amazon’s ‘all-new’ Kindle Paperwhite is water resistant and lightweight

The new Kindle Paperwhite starts at Rs 12,999 and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon India’s official website.

Amazon has launched the all-new Kindle Paperwhite e-book reader with a much thinner and lighter design, more storage and new advanced LED lighting. Now, the Kindle Paperwhite is finally water-resistant with a rating of IPX8, meaning you can dunk in up to two meters of fresh water for up to sixty minutes. The new Kindle Paperwhite also has Bluetooth support as well.

The new Kindle Paperwhite starts at Rs 12,999 and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon India’s official website. The device will start shipping to customers from November 14. The new Kindle Paperwhite (2018) has been the first update to the company’s best-selling e-book reader.

The company is offering customers who pre-order the device with three months of free Kindle Unlimited subscription. Under which the customers will be able to read a selection of over a million titles available for free. Additionally, consumers pre-ordering the device will get a two-year extended warranty. The 8GB WiFi model is priced at Rs 12,999, whereas the 32GB WiFi/4G model is available for Rs 17,999. However, the company has not given a specific shipping date for the 32GB variant.

Speaking of its specifications and features, the new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite sports a 6-inch backlight LED anti-glare display with 300ppi resolution. It is 8.18mm thick in size and 182 grams in weight. T

Also read: Echo Dot (3rd generation) and Echo Plus now available for sale in India on Amazon

With the launch of Kindle Paperwhite (2018), Amazon has also updated Kindle software that will now allow users to add multiple reading profiles such as “gym” and “train” and set reading fonts. The e-commerce giant said that new updated home experience will be coming to all Kindle Paperwhite devices via an OTA update.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd