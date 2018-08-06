Amazon Alexa tips and tricks: Five tips to help your child learn new skills

Amazon Alexa update: Here are a few simple tips to improve your kid’s skills Amazon Alexa update: Here are a few simple tips to improve your kid’s skills

Amazon has pushed new updates on its smart assistant Alexa, and Alexa-enabled hardware, Echo. The update rolled out for users in India is primarily meant to improve and help children learn new skills. The latest developments brings nearly 350 new skills that a kid can try out via Amazon’s Echo Smart speakers. The new skills include quiz from Amar Chitra Katha, brain teasers from Supandi, nursery rhymes and more. In case your child loves to play with the Echo device, here are a few simple tricks they can check to enjoy and learn at the same time.

Amazon Alexa tips and tricks: Interact with Alexa and listen to stories and songs

Amazon Alexa comes with a host of stories and songs that can help your kid learn something new and have fun at the same time. All they need to say is ‘Alexa, tell me a Birbal story,’ or ‘Alexa, sing the alphabet song’ and the smart assistant will play your kid’s request.

Amazon Alexa tips and tricks: Learn to solve queries related to math, general knowledge etc

Besides a bunch of stories and songs, Amazon’s smart voice-based assistant is also capable of solving queries related to mathematics, science etc. To solve a problem related to math, your little one can simply ask Alexa something like, ‘Alexa, convert 1500 meters into kilometres.’

Amazon Alexa tips and tricks: Amar Chitra Katha quiz

Amazon has teamed up with India’s favourite storyteller, Amar Chitra Katha and put together a quiz to help kids expand their knowledge of Indian mythology. To participate in the quiz all they need to say is “Alexa, open Amar Chitra Katha Quiz.”

Amazon Alexa tips and tricks: ChuChu TV

Besides Amar Chitra Katha, Amazon has also added a plethora of nursery rhymes, stories, songs and more from the popular edutaintment channel, ChuChu TV. Kids can now listen to hundreds of nursery rhymes, songs by just saying “Alexa, open ChuChu TV” or “Alexa, ask ChuChu TV to play animal songs,” to Alexa-enabled devices.

Amazon Alexa tips and tricks: Forest Fortune

In addition, Amazon has added a new skill whereby your child can choose Forest Fortune a ‘pick-a-part story game.’ The game will take your child through a royal adventure to hunt for King George’s hidden treasure. To search for the hidden treasure they just need to say, “Alexa, open Forest Fortune.”

Amazon has also added a new feature to Alexa Cast which will allow Amazon Prime Music listeners to play music and/or control music playback on their Alexa-enabled devices from the Amazon Prime Music app on iOS and Android devices.

