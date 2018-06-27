Man claims his Amazon Alexa said ‘All I see is people dying’

Amazon’s voice-based assistant, Alexa continues creeping out users. The latest incident involved a speaker telling its owner, “Every time I close my eyes all I see is people dying” Amazon’s voice-based assistant, Alexa continues creeping out users. The latest incident involved a speaker telling its owner, “Every time I close my eyes all I see is people dying”

There’s now a new creepy incident involving Amazon’s intelligent voice assistant, Alexa. A recent report claimed that an Amazon Echo device left its owner “disturbed” when it ‘blurted out’: “Every time I close my eyes, all I see is people dying.”

The smart assistant does not speak unless activated with a voice command. However, the report claims the Amazon Echo user did not say anything to provoke Alexa. A report in Metro US, says that 30-year-old Shawn Kinnear, a resident of California, reported his Amazon Echo device saying this eerie sentence.

Kinnear told Metro US that it was the most uncomfortable silence he has ever felt. He said that he had heard Alexa’s statement when he had paused his Amazon Prime TV program and was on his way back from the kitchen.

According to the report, Kinnear asked Alexa to repeat what it had said, to which the voice assistant replied that it ‘did not understand’. The Amazon Echo user said that the device spoke in its normal voice, but that Alexa’s outburst was so unexpected that he did not get the time to record it.

The Metro US report said Kinnear was using the device occasionally for weather reports and sports scores, but is now considering disconnecting the device.

Notably, this isn’t the first time that Amazon’s voice assistant has creeped out owners. A few months back several Amazon Echo owners reported that their devices emitted umprompted laughter and ignored their commands. A report last month revealed that Echo had recorded a family’s private conversation and sent it to a ‘random person’ in their contacts list without their knowledge. Amazon has not commented on the latest incident.

