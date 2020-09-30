Amazfit Neo first impressions: The smartwatch deserves the retro tag

Amazfit Neo's display is easily visible outdoors (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

First things first, Amazfit Neo is not your typical smartwatch or smart fitness band. You don’t get a coloured and edge-to-edge display but what you get is a no-nonsense smartwatch which gives you the limited information you need to know. To simplify it more, Amazfit Neo is Saregama’s Caravaan in the age of fancy bluetooth speakers with their bass-heavy sound and mood lighting. The smartwatch launched in India earlier on Wednesday at a price of Rs 2,499.

I used the watch for a short period of time and when I took it out of the box, it looked like a digital watch I used to wear when I was a kid. The kind of watch that kids like over the usual analog ones. Also, it makes that sound when you touch any of the four buttons on the side of the watch dial and can light up as well.

The Amazfit Neo is clearly a retro-styled smartwatch as Huami claims. It may not strike you at first but Amazfit Neo is a rugged smartwatch where you don’t need to care about the scratches on the display when you go outdoors which is very less due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The strap looks decent and seems durable as well. The watch does not feel heavy on the hand even when I switched from Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4.

The display on the smartwatch is a black and white display covered from four sides. Inside the display, there is a circle division on the top left corner which shows the current mode. There are four buttons on the device — select, back, up and down. There is no touch input, something you see on almost every smartwatch out there.

The Always-On display looks good and is visible in bright sunlight as well. You can turn on the light by long-pressing the back button. Despite it being a retro smartwatch, it features the newest generation PPG bio-tracking optical sensor for heart-rate monitoring round the clock. It gives the user heart rate warning as well but I wasn’t able to test this feature yet.

In addition to sleep monitoring and measuring including Rapid Eye Movement (REM) it can also track sleeping partners of naps as short as 20 minutes. Despite the price tag, it offers Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) as well, a feature we have been seeing in most smart bands and watches nowadays.

There is a shortage of sports modes available on this device. It can track walking, running and cycling only. Personally, I would have liked a few more modes considering the more indoor life we are accustomed to now. However, the battery life seems impressive as it can go on up to 28 days on a single charge. Also, it is waterproof up to 50 metres.

Amazfit Neo looks like a watch that will be good for kids as it will help to measure their physical activities without them getting too distracted. It can also be for those who don’t want touch controls in their watch. I will have more to share about the latest Amazfit Neo in the full review.

