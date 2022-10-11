Amazfit launches GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches with NavIC support

The newly launched Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 smartwatches are NavIC-compatible, thereby expanding their already lengthy list of known features further. For those unaware, the technology is a homegrown one that allows for greater positional accuracy, and is even said to outperform navigational staples like GPS and GLONASS. It works by using eight indigenous satellites in the sky that cover not just the entire Indian subcontinent but also extend up to 1,500kms beyond India’s borders.

Amazfit claims that both its flagship smartwatches are now “capable of GPS tracking that is up to 99 per cent as accurate as hand-held GPS locators in open-air conditions.” This is made possible through circularly-polarised antennae claimed to pick up around 100 per cent of a satellite’s signals vs. the 50% that conventional smartwatches with linearly-polarised antennas do. The increased precision comes in useful while running/hiking in areas where signals may be blocked by trees or large buildings.

Considering that NavIC support calls for dedicated hardware in the form of a dual-GNSS module with support for the L5 band, the Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 have always been capable of supporting the technology on the hardware front, right from day one. Funnily, Amazfit failed to specify this in its product pages for both watches.

The Amazfit GTR 4 and GTS 4 currently are Amazfit’s most premium offerings in the country, second only to the GTR 3 Pro in price. Both watches support Android and iOS, have Alexa built-in, offer 150+ sports modes, are powered by Zepp OS 2.0, and feature large AMOLED displays. Other cool features include music storage and playback, store cards for simplified shopping, powerful and accurate health technology, and online and offline voice assistants.

Both carry the same Rs. 16,999 pricetag and are identical on most fronts, save for the designs and battery capacity. While the Amazfit GTR 4 looks a tad sportier with its rounded dial, the Amazfit GTS 4 is a great buy for fans of rectangular builds. The second differentiating factor is the battery capacity — the GTR 4’s 475 mAh unit makes it capable of running for 14 days on normal usage, while the GTS 4’s 300 mAh lasts up to 8 days on normal usage.