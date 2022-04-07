Amazfit GTS 2 Mini 2022 announced at Rs 5,999, will go on sale from April 11

Wearable maker Amazfit has announced the new version of its popular GTS 2 Mini smartwatch. The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini will be available for Rs 5,999 and will come with a number of improvements.

These include an always-on display 1.55-inch AMOLED display with 301 ppi resolution. And 2.5D curved glass display. The watch also comes with over 80 watch faces, over 60 Always-On display patterns and skin-friendly silicone straps.

The new version of the GTS 2 Mini weighs 19.5 grams and is 8.95mm thick. It also features 68 built-in sports modes for tracking your activities. The watch is water resistant till up to 5 ATM and can be used during swimming or in the rain.

Other features include 24 hour heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, PAI Health Assessment, sleep quality monitoring, stress level monitoring and menstrual tracking.

Amazfit also claims that with the help of an “online voice system built-in” users will be able to ask questions, search for information, get translations, create shopping lists, set alarms, timers and reminders, check the weather, control smart home devices and more on the new Amazfit GTS 2 Mini.

The watch also comes with a max brightness of 450 nits and a 220 mAh battery that can last from 7 to 14 days depending on your usage.

The Amazfit GTS 2 Mini will be sold in three colour variants. These are Breeze Blue, Flamingo Pink and Meteor Black. It can be paired and controlled with the Zepp app and will support Android 5.0 and above, and iOS 10.0 and above. Note that a special inaugural offer will be applicable on April 11 only, where the price of the watch will be just Rs 4,999.