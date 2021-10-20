Amazfit GTR 3 series and Amazfit GTS 3 launched in India: Price, specifications, sale date

Amazfit has launched three new smartwatches in India. The new Amazfit GTS 3 and GTR 3 Pro will be available for purchase via Amazon and the company’s official website. However, the Amazfit GTR 3 wearable will only be on sale through Flipkart.

The Amazfit GTR 3 is priced at Rs 13,999 in India. It is being offered in two colour variants, including Thunder Black and Moonlight Grey. The Pro version of the same device is on sale for Rs 18,999. The company is offering this device in Brown Leather and Infinite Black colours.

Lastly, the Amazfit GTS 3 can be purchased for Rs 13,999. It is listed in three colour options, including Graphite black, Terra Rose and Ivory White. As for the launch offers, Amazfit is giving a Rs 1,000 discount on these smartwatches. But this is a limited period offer, which will remain valid until October 22.

Amazfit GTR 3 series specifications, features

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro sports a 1.45-inch AMOLED touch display with a round dial. It has 331ppi pixel density and ultra-HD resolution. The standard Amazfit GTR 3 packs a circular 1.39-inch HD AMOLED touch display with 326ppi pixel density.

Both the smartwatches have a peak brightness of up to 1,000nits and feature tempered glass. They have an anti-fingerprint coating and ship with Amazfit’s proprietary Zepp OS. The health-tracking features include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, stress tracking, and sleep tracking.

Additionally, the Amazfit watches also come with PAI health assessment system and can track menstrual cycles. Customers also get more than 150 sports modes. The devices also have the ability to automatically recognise eight sports modes, including outdoor running, indoor walking, walking, treadmill, outdoor cycling, rowing machine, elliptical, and pool swimming. They are water-resistant up to 50 metres.

They are compatible with smartphones running Android 7/ iOS 12 or newer versions. One will be able to control the smartwatch via the Zepp app. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro version has support for Bluetooth v5, while the standard version supports Bluetooth v5.1 BLE. Both the smartwatches have a two-button layout and one of them is a crown that can be used to navigate the user interface.

The company claims that the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro can last up to 12 days on a single charge. The standard model, on the other hand, is said to offer up to 21 days of battery life.

The newly launched Amazfit smartwatches pack an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, a barometric altimeter, a gyroscope, and a temperature sensor as well. They also come with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and QZSS.

Amazfit GTS 3 features

The Amazfit GTS 3 is equipped with a square 1.75-inch HD (390 x 450 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 341ppi pixel density. It features a single-button layout and comes with 5ATM water-resistant rating.

It has a peak brightness of up to 1000nits. The panel is protected by tempered glass and even has an anti-fingerprint coating. The latest Amazfit watch runs on the company’s proprietary Zepp OS. The device has a 250mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to 12 days on a single charge.

The smartwatch can monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), stress levels, and sleeping patterns. Similar to the Amazfit GTR 3 series, this one too has more than 150 sports modes. It can automatically recognise eight sports modes as well. These include including outdoor running, indoor walking, walking, treadmill, and more.

It works with smartphones that are running on Android 7/ iOS 12 or newer versions. It packs sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric altimeter, ambient light, and temperature sensors. The Amazfit GTS 3 also has support for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, and Bluetooth v5.1 BLE.