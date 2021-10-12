Amazfit GTR 3 series, Amazfit GTS 3 launched globally; to debut in India soon

The Amazfit GTR 3 series and Amazfit GTS 3 smartwatches have launched globally. The company has announced that these wearables will soon be available in India too. Here’s everything you need to know before the India launch event.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3, Amazfit GTS 3 price

The Amazifit GTR 3 will be sold for $179.99 (around Rs 13,500), whereas the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro will be on sale for $229.99 (approximately Rs 17,300). Amazfit GTS 3 is priced at $179.99. The GTR 3 series is already available for purchase, but the new Amazfit GTS 3 will be up for sale starting October 20. One will find these smartwatches on Amazfit’s global website.

The India prices of these Amazfit are expected to be revealed at the launch event.

Amazfit GTR 3 series specifications, features

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro sports a 1.45-inch AMOLED touch display with a round dial. It has 331ppi pixel density and ultra-HD (480×480 pixels) resolution. The standard Amazfit GTR 3 packs a circular 1.39-inch HD AMOLED touch display with 326ppi pixel density.

Both the smartwatches have a peak brightness of up to 1,000nits and feature tempered glass. They have an anti-fingerprint coating and ship with Amazfit’s proprietary Zepp OS. The health-tracking features include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, stress tracking, and sleep tracking.

Additionally, the Amazfit watches also come with PAI health assessment system and can track menstrual cycles. Customers also get more than 150 sports modes. The devices also have the ability to automatically recognise eight sports modes, including outdoor running, indoor walking, walking, treadmill, outdoor cycling, rowing machine, elliptical, and pool swimming. They are water-resistant up to 50 metres.

They are compatible with smartphones running Android 7/ iOS 12 or newer versions. One will be able to control the smartwatch via the Zepp app. The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro version has support for Bluetooth v5, while the standard version supports Bluetooth v5.1 BLE. Both the smartwatches have a two-button layout and one of them is a crown that can be used to navigate the user interface.

The company claims that the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro can last up to 12 days on a single charge. The standard model, on the other hand, is said to offer up to 21 days of battery life.

The newly launched Amazfit smartwatches pack an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a geomagnetic sensor, a barometric altimeter, a gyroscope, and a temperature sensor as well. They also come with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and QZSS.

Amazfit GTS 3 features

The Amazfit GTS 3 is equipped with a square 1.75-inch HD (390 x 450 pixels) AMOLED touch display with 341ppi pixel density. It features a single-button layout and comes with 5ATM water-resistant rating.

It has a peak brightness of up to 1000nits. The panel is protected by tempered glass and even has an anti-fingerprint coating. The latest Amazfit watch runs on the company’s proprietary Zepp OS. The device has a 250mAh battery, which is said to deliver up to 12 days on a single charge.

The smartwatch can monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), stress levels, and sleeping patterns. Similar to the Amazfit GTR 3 series, this one too has more than 150 sports modes. It can automatically recognise eight sports modes as well. These include including outdoor running, indoor walking, walking, treadmill, and more.

It works with smartphones that are running on Android 7/ iOS 12 or newer versions. It packs sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric altimeter, ambient light, and temperature sensors. The Amazfit GTS 3 also has support for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS, and Bluetooth v5.1 BLE.