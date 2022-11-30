scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

The Amazfit Falcon watch costs more than most smartphones: Here’s why 

The Amazfit Falcon is priced at Rs 44,999, making it the most expensive Amazfit smartwatch in India. Here’s what makes it different. 

amazfit falcon, amazfit smartwatch,Here's all you need to know about the new Amazfit falcon smartwatch. (Image Source: Amazfit)

Amazfit is a known name in the Indian smartwatch market for being one of the older smartwatch makers. With a range of smartwatches which have been around at various price points for years, Amazfit has also largely catered itself to the budget segment of wearable tech. Most of its watches cost less than Rs 10,000, enabling buyers with basic smart functionality, health tracking and more at affordable prices.

That changes with the new Amazfit Falcon smartwatch. Priced at Rs 44,999, the Amazfit Falcon is more expensive than most popular smartphones in India. But why is it so expensive, and what watches does it go up against? Let’s find out.

Amazfit Falcon: What’s new?

The changes start with the physical construction of the device, which Amazfit claims is now made up of military grade materials, which should give the Falcon more durability than most other Amazfit products. This comprises an aircraft-grade TC4 titanium unibody construction. So far, only the brand’s T-Rex lineup of watches has catered to the rugged-smartwatch market.

Also Read |Amazfit GTS 4 review: Fitness smartwatch with big display

The watch also comes with in-built GPS support that lets it link with up to six satellite positioning systems via the Zepp App. There is a 1.28-inch AMOLED display, unsurprisingly protected by Sapphire Glass.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

The Amazfit Falcon also comes with over 150 sports mode tracking features for enthusiasts. These include water sports and triathlon support as well as more common sports like football. Health monitoring features like heart-rate tracking are also present.

The watch will also come with storage of its own where users will be able to store offline music that they can then enjoy via Bluetooth earbuds or speakers, without requiring their phone. Check out some more features in the video below.

Lastly, there’s a 500mAh battery that Amazfit claims can offer 14 days of battery life.

Advertisement

Pricing, availability and other details

The watch costs Rs 44,999 and will be available on the Amazfit website from December 3 this week. Users can also pre-order the watch from December 1.

Also Read |Amazfit T-Rex 2 review: The fitness watch that’s tough

At its price, the Falcon will go up against premium smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE edition or the Apple Watch SE. The new Amazfit wearable is more expensive than both of these, but still doesn’t feature eSIM capability and support for a full-fledged operating system with apps.

What it does have instead is a rugged body, but will that be enough for it to beat its premium rivals? We should know soon when the early reviews come out.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 05:57:58 pm
Next Story

Ranveer Singh says ‘Meri na ghar pe nahin chalti hai, na office mein’ after Ashish Chanchlani demands him to show Cirkus trailer, watch video

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close