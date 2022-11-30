The Amazfit Falcon watch costs more than most smartphones: Here’s why 

Amazfit is a known name in the Indian smartwatch market for being one of the older smartwatch makers. With a range of smartwatches which have been around at various price points for years, Amazfit has also largely catered itself to the budget segment of wearable tech. Most of its watches cost less than Rs 10,000, enabling buyers with basic smart functionality, health tracking and more at affordable prices.

That changes with the new Amazfit Falcon smartwatch. Priced at Rs 44,999, the Amazfit Falcon is more expensive than most popular smartphones in India. But why is it so expensive, and what watches does it go up against? Let’s find out.

Amazfit Falcon: What’s new?

The changes start with the physical construction of the device, which Amazfit claims is now made up of military grade materials, which should give the Falcon more durability than most other Amazfit products. This comprises an aircraft-grade TC4 titanium unibody construction. So far, only the brand’s T-Rex lineup of watches has catered to the rugged-smartwatch market.

Also Read | Amazfit GTS 4 review: Fitness smartwatch with big display

The watch also comes with in-built GPS support that lets it link with up to six satellite positioning systems via the Zepp App. There is a 1.28-inch AMOLED display, unsurprisingly protected by Sapphire Glass.

The Amazfit Falcon also comes with over 150 sports mode tracking features for enthusiasts. These include water sports and triathlon support as well as more common sports like football. Health monitoring features like heart-rate tracking are also present.

The watch will also come with storage of its own where users will be able to store offline music that they can then enjoy via Bluetooth earbuds or speakers, without requiring their phone. Check out some more features in the video below.

Lastly, there’s a 500mAh battery that Amazfit claims can offer 14 days of battery life.

Advertisement

Pricing, availability and other details

The watch costs Rs 44,999 and will be available on the Amazfit website from December 3 this week. Users can also pre-order the watch from December 1.

At its price, the Falcon will go up against premium smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE edition or the Apple Watch SE. The new Amazfit wearable is more expensive than both of these, but still doesn’t feature eSIM capability and support for a full-fledged operating system with apps.

What it does have instead is a rugged body, but will that be enough for it to beat its premium rivals? We should know soon when the early reviews come out.