Amazfit Bip U to come with SpO2 tracking feature, launch on October 16

Amazfit Bip U smartwatch will have a battery life of up to nine hours. (Image Amazfit)

Amazfit has announced that it will be launching its Amazfit Bip U budget smartwatch in India on October 16. The watch will be made available exclusively on Amazon and the company’s own official website. It will be made available in three colour options: Black, Green and Pink, and will come with support for both Android and iOS.

Amazfit Bip U will come with health tracking metrics like SPO2, heart rate tracking, step tracking and more. Other features include stress monitoring, breathing training and menstrual tracking etc.

The watch will feature a TFT LCD display with the Always-on display feature. It will come with support for over 60 sports modes, the Huami PAI health assessment system, and will feature 5 ATM water resistance.

The company claims that the Bip U smartwatch will have a battery life of up to nine hours. It states that it reached the number in its tests with the heart rate monitoring enabled for 10 minutes, lift to wake enabled, 50 notifications, 200 screen activations on raise, 30 minutes of outdoor running and SpO2 measurement twice per day.

Amazon has created a dedicated microsite for the launch of Amazfit Bip U, revealing specifications of the smartwatch. According to the page, the watch will sport a 1.43-inch TFT colour display with a resolution of 302×302 pixels. It features a polycarbonate along with a rubber strap.

Amazfit Neo first impressions: The smartwatch deserves the retro tag

The device runs the company’s own RTOS operating system and requires the Zepp app to connect to the user’s phone. The device is backed by a 225mAh battery. It will come with a BioTracker 2 PPG Biological optical sensor and a 6-axis acceleration sensor.

Amazfit Bip U will be able to show notifications, control music, set alarms, remote control the phone’s camera and perform other typical smartwatch operations. The watch comes with 50 watch faces to choose from, allowing the user to select one that shows the information important to them.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd